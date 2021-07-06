checkAd

Icanic Brands Announces Record Financial Results for Period Ended April 30, 2021 California Cannabis Operations Drive 488% Increase in adjusted EBITDA From Last Quarter

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.07.2021, 13:30  |  34   |   |   

Financial Highlights Period Ended April 30th, 2021:

  • Record Q3 2021 revenue of $3.236 million, an increase of 88.4% YoY and 11.7% quarter over quarter
  • Record Q3 2021 gross profit of $1.556 million, an increase of 100.2% YoY and 30.6% quarter over quarter
  • Record Q3 2021 gross margin of 48.1% compared to 16.3% in Q3 2020
  • Record Q3 2021 positive net income of $0.198 million compared to a loss of $0.516 million in Q2 2021
  • Record Q3 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $0.543 million, an increase of 488% quarter over quarter

*All currency references used in this are in Canadian currency unless otherwise noted

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Icanic Brands Company, Inc. (CSE: ICAN, OTCQB: ICNAF) (“Icanic Brands” or the “Company”), a multi-state brand operator of premium Cannabis brands in California and Nevada, today reports its financial results for the period ended April 30th, 2021. All currency references used in this news release are in Canadian currency unless otherwise noted.

Corporate Highlights:

  • Closed acquisition of De Krown Enterprises – A leading California-based manufacturing partner and brand owner. De Krown has the expertise to provide all types of cannabis services including pre-roll manufacturing, cartridge filling, product packaging, extraction, terpene extraction and topicals/edibles with existing capacity to produce 118,000 pre-rolls a day over 2 shifts. De Krown will be able to expand its manufacturing partner relationships by leveraging Icanic Brands current infrastructure to both increase manufacturing client relationships as well as distribute its own branded products across the state. De Krown’s impressive list of manufacturing clients include Pure Beauty, Next Green Wave, Kolas, Dahlia Capital, Cali Innovations, Smoakland, Kush Boys, Tyson Ranch and Viola.

  • Closed JV agreement with Heavenly Sweet, a Leading California Based Edibles Company, for expansion in Nevada. Heavenly Sweet was founded in 2008 and produces a variety of 30 different ready-to-eat cannabis infused products while also producing two varieties of their famous cannabutter. Under the leadership of Founder/CEO Sheila Dedenbach, Heavenly Sweet will expand its product offering to Nevada while working out of Icanic Brands’ North Las Vegas manufacturing facility.
    Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Icanic Brands Announces Record Financial Results for Period Ended April 30, 2021 California Cannabis Operations Drive 488% Increase in adjusted EBITDA From Last Quarter Financial Highlights Period Ended April 30th, 2021: Record Q3 2021 revenue of $3.236 million, an increase of 88.4% YoY and 11.7% quarter over quarterRecord Q3 2021 gross profit of $1.556 million, an increase of 100.2% YoY and 30.6% quarter over …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
ALSTOM SA: Alstom to lead the way to greener and smarter mobility, worldwide
Atico Mining Announces Appointment of New CFO
Valneva to Host Symposium on COVID-19 and Chikungunya Vaccine Candidates at 31st European Congress ...
Pharmagest Interactive: ORDINARY ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 29 JUNE 2021 - RESULTS OF THE VOTES
Ultimovacs’ Announces Review Article Highlighting Telomerase-based Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines
MYM Shareholders Approve Plan of Arrangement with IM Cannabis
Allarity Therapeutics Receives Acceptance & Review Notification from U.S. FDA for Pre-Market ...
UPDATE -- Corporation Geekco Technologies Inc. (Geekco) Announces a New Strategic Partnership With ...
EnWave Signs Contracts with Australian Cannabis Company for a Royalty-Bearing License and REV ...
Titel
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
Intertape Polymer Group Announces Agreement to Acquire Nuevopak
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) Builds on Second Quarter Milestones ...
Spero Therapeutics Announces $40 Million Equity Investment from Pfizer Inc. and Licensing Agreement ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus