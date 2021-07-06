Financial Highlights Period Ended April 30th, 2021:



Record Q3 2021 revenue of $3.236 million, an increase of 88.4% YoY and 11.7% quarter over quarter

Record Q3 2021 gross profit of $1.556 million, an increase of 100.2% YoY and 30.6% quarter over quarter

Record Q3 2021 gross margin of 48.1% compared to 16.3% in Q3 2020

Record Q3 2021 positive net income of $0.198 million compared to a loss of $0.516 million in Q2 2021

Record Q3 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $0.543 million, an increase of 488% quarter over quarter



*All currency references used in this are in Canadian currency unless otherwise noted

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Icanic Brands Company, Inc. (CSE: ICAN, OTCQB: ICNAF) (“Icanic Brands” or the “Company”), a multi-state brand operator of premium Cannabis brands in California and Nevada, today reports its financial results for the period ended April 30th, 2021. All currency references used in this news release are in Canadian currency unless otherwise noted.

Corporate Highlights: