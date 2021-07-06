checkAd

Tuscan Holdings Corp. Announces Special Meeting of Stockholders to Approve Business Combination with Microvast, Inc.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: THCB) (“Tuscan”) today announced that it scheduled a special meeting of its stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) to approve the proposed business combination with Microvast, Inc. (“Microvast”), a leading global provider of next-generation battery technologies for commercial and specialty vehicles, to be held on July 21, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET. Notice of the Special Meeting and related proxy materials will be mailed to all holders of record as of the close of business on June 21, 2021 (the “Record Date”).

The consummation of the proposed business combination with Microvast and related items require approval at the Special Meeting by the affirmative vote of the holders of over 50% of the outstanding Tuscan shares. Only stockholders who held Tuscan shares as of the Record Date will be eligible to vote at the Special Meeting.

Stockholders that owned shares as of the Record Date are encouraged to submit their vote as soon as possible to ensure that it is represented at the Special Meeting. Stockholders should please note that if their shares are held at a brokerage firm or bank, stockholders must instruct their bank or broker to cast the vote.

Tuscan stockholders can follow this link to view the Special Meeting document: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1760689/000121390021035581/def ...

For assistance with voting your shares please contact Advantage Proxy
Inc. toll free at 1-877-870-8565 collect at 1-206-870-8565 or by email to ksmith@advantageproxy.com.

About Microvast

Microvast, Inc. is a technology innovator that designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Houston, TX, Microvast is renowned for its cutting-edge cell technology and its vertical integration capabilities which extends from core battery chemistry (cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator) to battery packs. By integrating the process from raw material to system assembly, Microvast has developed a family of products covering a broad breadth of market applications. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.microvast.com.

Diskussion: Microvast - IPO des Akkuherstellers mit Gigawattfabrik in Brandenburg
