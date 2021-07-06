checkAd

Closing of Canterbury Finance No.4 plc Transaction

LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC ("OSB" or the "Group")

OSB GROUP PLC (“OSB”) today announces that it has closed the Canterbury Finance No.4 securitisation. The fully retained transaction securitises £1.7bn of prime Buy-to-Let mortgage assets originated by OneSavings Bank, and will generate £1.4bn of AAA rated senior bonds for the Group, for utilisation as collateral for Bank of England repo funding facilities and the Term Funding Scheme with additional incentives for SMEs (TFSME) scheme, as well as to act as collateral for commercial repo transactions with investment bank counterparties.

Commenting on the Transaction, Andy Golding, CEO of OSB Group, said:

"This transaction, our first structured finance trade of the year, significantly increases the contingent wholesale funding options available to us, as well as giving us the opportunity to be more efficient in our drawings from the Bank of England under the TFS and TFSME schemes. The transaction provides further evidence of our sophisticated approach to liability management. I would like to thank our transaction advisors and counterparties for supporting us on this transaction.”

Enquiries:

OneSavings Bank plc

Alastair Pate                                                                                t: 01634 838 973

Brunswick Group

Robin Wrench/Simone Selzer                                                        t: 020 7404 5959           

About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc (CCFS) and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.

