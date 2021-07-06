Additional Listing - Endeavour Mining

checkAd

ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES BLOCK LISTING OF AWARD SHARES ON THE LSE

London, 6 July 2021 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE: EDV) (“the Company”) announces that an application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for 400,000 ordinary shares of US$0.01 each (the "New Shares") to be admitted to the premium segment of the Official List and to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange.

Subject to approval by the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange, the New Shares are expected to be admitted on 7 July 2021.

The New Shares are being reserved under a block listing and may be issued in the future as a result of the award of ordinary shares of US$0.01 each (the “Shares”) pursuant to certain of the Company's share incentive plans which may be exercised from time to time.

The block listing is in respect of the following Company performance share plans:

  • Executive Performance Share Plan;
  • Executive Performance Share Unit Plan (Non-UK Participants); and
  • Employee Performance Share Unit Plan.

When issued, these New Shares will rank pari passu with existing Shares.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Endeavour Mining
Martino De Ciccio
Vice President - Strategy & Investor Relations
+44 203 640 8665
mdeciccio@endeavourmining.com 		Brunswick Group LLP in London
Carole Cable, Partner
+44 7974 982 458
ccable@brunswickgroup.com

 

Vincic Advisors in Toronto
John Vincic, Principal
+1 647 402 6375
john@vincicadvisors.com

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

Endeavour is one of the world’s senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.

For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains statements which constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of Endeavour with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar expressions and includes information regarding Endeavour’s expectations regarding the issuance of and timing of any issuance of the New Shares, and the potential for continued or future dividends.

