HPQ Silicon and PyroGenesis Sign an Agreement to Develop a New Environmentally Friendly Process to Manufacture Fumed Silica

New process perfectly aligned with ESG principles sought by end buyers and investors: Reduces the energy used to make fumed silica by a stunning 86%, Does not use harsh chemicals, or release Hydrogen Chloride Gas (HCI) Resolves ESG roadblocks to developing new markets for Fumed Silica.



MONTREAL, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HPQ Silicon Resources Inc. (“HPQ” or the “Company”) ( TSX-V: HPQ ) ( OTCQX: HPQFF ) ( FWB: UGE ), is pleased to announce that HPQ Silica Polvere Inc (“HPQ POLVERE”), a 100% owned HPQ subsidiary, and PyroGenesis Canada Inc. ( TSX: PYR ) ( NASDAQ: PYR ) ( FRA: 8PY ) have signed a development agreement covering the FUMED SILICA REACTOR industrial pilot plant development program and the future commercialisation of fumed silica materials made with this newly developing green, proprietary and low cost manufacturing process. Figures 1 and 2, below, show the dramatic simplification of the new process compared to today’s conventional process.

Figure 1) From to Quartz to Fumed silica – One Step New process from HPQ and PyroGenesis

Figure 1 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/37d30151-3799-4f19 ...

Figure 2) From to Quartz to Fumed silica – complex conventional process and by-products

Figure 2 is available at﻿ https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3df3f917-6e5d-475e ...

THE NEW PROCESS: A LEAP FORWARD IN THE GREEN MANUFACTURING OF FUMED SILICA

As Figure 1 illustrates the new process, invented by PyroGenesis Canada Inc, represents a paradigm shift in the manufacturing of Fumed silica (Pyrogenic Silica). The new plasma-based process allows a direct Quartz to Fumed silica transformation, removing the usage of hazardous chemical in the making of Fumed silica and eliminating the Hydrogen Chloride Gas (HCI) associated with its manufacturing. Furthermore, the process requires 15,000 kWh to produce a MT of Fumed Silica, this represents a staggering 86% reduction in the energy footprint associated with manufacturing Fumed Silica. Finally, since the new process uses Quartz as feedstock, its capital requirements will only be a small fraction of what is required to build a traditional Fumed Silica plant.