checkAd

Newmark Group's Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Announcement to be Issued Prior to Market Open on Friday, August 6, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
06.07.2021, 14:00  |  36   |   |   

Conference call scheduled for the same day at 10:00 a.m. ET

NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company"), a leading full-service commercial real estate services business, today announced the details regarding its second quarter 2021 financial results press release and conference call. The call will take place on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Newmark plans to issue an advisory press release regarding the availability of its consolidated quarterly financial results by 8:00 a.m. ET on Friday, August 6, 2021. Newmark's advisory release will notify the public that a full-text financial results press release will be accessible at any of the following pages:

http://ir.nmrk.com (PDF version of the full press release, PDF of a quarterly results investor presentation, and supplemental Excel financial tables)

http://www.nmrk.com/home/media-center/press-releases.aspx (PDF only)

Newmark will host a conference call on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss its results.

WHO:

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK)

WHAT:

Second Quarter 2021 financial results conference call

WHEN:

Friday, August 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET

WHERE:

http://ir.nmrk.com

HOW:

A list of minimum system requirements can be found here:

https://event.on24.com/view/help/index.html?text_language_id=en&fh=true&ngwebcast=true 

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Pre-registration may be completed at any time by accessing the pre-registration link on Newmark's Investor Relations website, http://ir.nmrk.com, or by navigating directly to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10157560/e98f3767d8. Please note that registered participants will receive their dial in number upon registration.

Seite 1 von 3
Newmark Group Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Newmark Group's Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Announcement to be Issued Prior to Market Open on Friday, August 6, 2021 Conference call scheduled for the same day at 10:00 a.m. ET NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company"), a leading full-service commercial real estate services business, today announced the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Smart Syringe Market to exceed US$ 14.4 Billion by 2027 Globally |CAGR: 9.6%| UnivDatos Market Insights
Bitpanda Appoints Irina Nicoleta Scarlat From Revolut as Its First Chief Growth Officer
Huawei and Shanghai International Port Group Launch Centralized Remote Control Project for Smart ...
Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Market to Witness Growth at a CAGR of 10.8% During the Study ...
MEA IVF Tools and Techniques Market to Reach US$ 3,164.7 Million by 2027 |CAGR: 16.3%| UnivDatos Market Insights
Growing Healthcare Infrastructure and Transition of Healthcare Facilities from Conventional to Digital Equipments to Drive the Radiology Equipments Market in Egypt: Ken Research
ENOC Group renews its agreement with Meisheng Investment Development for lubricants distribution in ...
Growing Medical Tourism Coupled with Increasing Diabetic Population in the Country is anticipated to drive the Malaysia Ophthalmology Market: Ken Research
Lemnisk Enters Japan with its AI-Driven Customer Data Platform
A textile company ARMORLUX launches a new range of optical frames and sunglasses
Titel
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Sebia Acquires Orgentec Diagnostika
Eco Wave Power Wins a Third Grant During the Month of June
Lithium-Ion Battery Market worth $116.6 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Major Culina Group Acquisition Creates A £2.2 Billion FMCG Logistics Business
Bambuser Partners with Digital Agency oddity to Elevate Live Video Shopping Across the DACH Region
Argand Partners' Cherry Completes Successful IPO
The Royal Mint celebrates the ever-popular Alice's Adventures in Wonderland on official UK coin for ...
Cell Culture Market Size to Reach USD 36,926.8 Million by 2027 at CAGR 10.9% - Valuates Reports
Titel
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
Certified and Shipping Now - Peplink Delivers 5G Lineup for T-Mobile 5G
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
Eco Wave Power Partners in ILIAD Project, which was Awarded €17 million by the EU
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
International partners and Government agencies join Arqit's Federated Quantum System
IBM Closes Acquisition of Turbonomic to Deliver Comprehensive AIOps Capabilities for Hybrid Cloud
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus