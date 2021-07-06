Newmark Group's Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Announcement to be Issued Prior to Market Open on Friday, August 6, 2021

Conference call scheduled for the same day at 10:00 a.m. ET

NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company"), a leading full-service commercial real estate services business, today announced the details regarding its second quarter 2021 financial results press release and conference call. The call will take place on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Newmark plans to issue an advisory press release regarding the availability of its consolidated quarterly financial results by 8:00 a.m. ET on Friday, August 6, 2021. Newmark's advisory release will notify the public that a full-text financial results press release will be accessible at any of the following pages: