Newmark Group's Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Announcement to be Issued Prior to Market Open on Friday, August 6, 2021
Conference call scheduled for the same day at 10:00 a.m. ET
NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company"), a leading full-service commercial real estate services business, today announced the details regarding its second quarter 2021 financial results press release and conference call. The call will take place on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET.
Newmark plans to issue an advisory press release regarding the availability of its consolidated quarterly financial results by 8:00 a.m. ET on Friday, August 6, 2021. Newmark's advisory release will notify the public that a full-text financial results press release will be accessible at any of the following pages:
http://ir.nmrk.com (PDF version of the full press release, PDF of a quarterly results investor presentation, and supplemental Excel financial tables)
http://www.nmrk.com/home/media-center/press-releases.aspx (PDF only)
Newmark will host a conference call on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss its results.
WHO:
Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK)
WHAT:
Second Quarter 2021 financial results conference call
WHEN:
Friday, August 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET
WHERE:
http://ir.nmrk.com
HOW:
A list of minimum system requirements can be found here:
https://event.on24.com/view/help/index.html?text_language_id=en&fh=true&ngwebcast=true
Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Pre-registration may be completed at any time by accessing the pre-registration link on Newmark's Investor Relations website, http://ir.nmrk.com, or by navigating directly to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10157560/e98f3767d8. Please note that registered participants will receive their dial in number upon registration.
