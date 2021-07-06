20 Minuten transfers minority holding in Danish commuter medium BT to Berlingske Media

Copenhagen and Zurich, 6 July 2021 - Berlingske Media is acquiring the 30 percent stake held by 20 Minuten in BTMX, the company they jointly managed, as of 2 July 2021. Berlingske Media will integrate the free commuter newspaper BT and the bt.dk news portal into the parent company Berlingske. It will continue to develop them as its sole proprietor.

Berlingske Media and 20 Minuten founded the joint company BTMX in 2016 to merge the two Danish media, BT and Metroxpress. The digital offering has been greatly expanded; over the last two years, bt.dk has tripled its traffic and since summer 2020, it has been the news platform with the widest reach in Denmark.

Marcel Kohler, Managing Director of 20 Minuten: "We have achieved a lot together with our partner Berlingske Media. Now is a good time for 20 Minuten to withdraw from the Danish market. We intend to focus fully on the further development of our offering and the cooperations in Switzerland, Luxembourg and Austria."

Contact

Eliane Loum, Head of Communication 20 Minuten,

+41 44 248 41 34, eliane.loum@20minuten.ch

About 20 Minuten

Launched at the end of 1999 for a young and urban target group, 20 Minuten is a commuter newspaper that has now evolved into the Swiss media title with the widest reach and a presence in the German- and French-speaking regions of Switzerland as well as Ticino. Five times a week in eight local print editions and with 24/7 access to its digital version, 20 Minuten offers information and entertainment with stories from politics, business, sports and leisure activities in three languages. On the digital channels, 20 Minuten also offers moving-image and audio formats as well as other leading-edge technologies. 20 Minuten, which is part of the TX Group, comprises 20 Minuten, 20 minutes and 20 minuti, 20 Minuten Radio. lematin.ch , Encore and the ventures outside Switzerland (L'essentiel in Luxembourg, Heute in Austria and BT in Denmark). www.20minuten.ch

End of Media Release



Language: English Company: TX Group Werdstrasse 21 8021 Zürich Switzerland Internet: www.tx.group ISIN: CH0011178255 Valor: 1117825 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1215789

End of News EQS Group News Service

1215789 06.07.2021