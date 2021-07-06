checkAd

EQS-News 20 Minuten transfers minority holding in Danish commuter medium BT to Berlingske Media

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
06.07.2021, 14:00  |  40   |   |   

EQS Group-News: TX Group / Key word(s): Disposal
20 Minuten transfers minority holding in Danish commuter medium BT to Berlingske Media

06.07.2021 / 14:00

Copenhagen and Zurich, 6 July 2021 - Berlingske Media is acquiring the 30 percent stake held by 20 Minuten in BTMX, the company they jointly managed, as of 2 July 2021. Berlingske Media will integrate the free commuter newspaper BT and the bt.dk news portal into the parent company Berlingske. It will continue to develop them as its sole proprietor. 

Berlingske Media and 20 Minuten founded the joint company BTMX in 2016 to merge the  two Danish media, BT and Metroxpress. The digital offering has been greatly expanded; over the last two years, bt.dk has tripled its traffic and since summer 2020, it has been the news platform with the widest reach in Denmark. 

Marcel Kohler, Managing Director of 20 Minuten: "We have achieved a lot together with our partner Berlingske Media. Now is a good time for 20 Minuten to withdraw from the Danish market. We intend to focus fully on the further development of our offering and the cooperations in Switzerland, Luxembourg and Austria."

Contact
Eliane Loum, Head of Communication 20 Minuten, 
+41 44 248 41 34, eliane.loum@20minuten.ch

About 20 Minuten
Launched at the end of 1999 for a young and urban target group, 20 Minuten is a commuter newspaper that has now evolved into the Swiss media title with the widest reach and a presence in the German- and French-speaking regions of Switzerland as well as Ticino. Five times a week in eight local print editions and with 24/7 access to its digital version, 20 Minuten offers information and entertainment with stories from politics, business, sports and leisure activities in three languages. On the digital channels, 20 Minuten also offers moving-image and audio formats as well as other leading-edge technologies. 20 Minuten, which is part of the TX Group, comprises 20 Minuten, 20 minutes and 20 minuti, 20 Minuten Radio. lematin.ch, Encore and the ventures outside Switzerland (L'essentiel in Luxembourg, Heute in Austria and BT in Denmark). www.20minuten.ch


End of Media Release

Language: English
Company: TX Group
Werdstrasse 21
8021 Zürich
Switzerland
Internet: www.tx.group
ISIN: CH0011178255
Valor: 1117825
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1215789

 
End of News EQS Group News Service

1215789  06.07.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1215789&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetTX Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News 20 Minuten transfers minority holding in Danish commuter medium BT to Berlingske Media EQS Group-News: TX Group / Key word(s): Disposal 20 Minuten transfers minority holding in Danish commuter medium BT to Berlingske Media 06.07.2021 / 14:00 Copenhagen and Zurich, 6 July 2021 - Berlingske Media is acquiring the 30 percent stake …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: SARTORIUS AG: Sartorius legt vorläufige Finanzkennzahlen für das erste Halbjahr vor und hebt ...
EQS-Adhoc: Rieter Updates Outlook for First Half Year 2021 Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
DGAP-News: Aareal Bank provides first green loan
DGAP-Adhoc: ROY Asset Holding SE: Administrative Board appoints Siu Fung Siegfried Lee as Chief Financial ...
DGAP-News: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Multitude SE reschedules the publication of its H1 and 9M reports
DGAP-Adhoc: ROY Asset Holding SE: Verwaltungsrat bestellt Siu Fung Siegfried Lee als Chief Financial Officer ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Schneider Electric Investment AG submits request for transfer of the shares of the minority ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Schneider Electric Investment AG übermittelt Übertragungsverlangen hinsichtlich der Aktien der ...
EQS-News: Realizing the full potential of the digital workplace with ALSO
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Confirmation of completion of the Simplification
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces dividend of EUR 0.22 (gross) per share and scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​DUTCH COURT REJECTS HAMILTON'S APPEAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Nordex SE: Bezugsrechtsemission von 42.672.276 neuen Aktien beschlossen
DGAP-News: pferdewetten.de AG: sportwetten.de wird 'Offizieller Wettpartner' des VfL Bochum 1848
Manz AG: Fokus auf Batteriefertigung und Elektromobilität zahlt sich zunehmend aus
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Ernennung von Dr. Malte Greune zum Chief Operating Officer und den Funktionswechsel ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals bereitet Bodenarbeiten auf seinen Schlüssellagerstätten vor
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:00 Uhr
14:00 Uhr