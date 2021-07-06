checkAd

Medallia Strikedeck Recognized by SIIA as Best Customer Success Management Solution

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced the Medallia Strikedeck platform has won the 2021 SIIA CODiE Award for Best Customer Success Management Solution. The CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative business technology products across the country, and around the world.

“We are proud to be recognized as the Best Customer Success Management Solution with this important CODiE award,” said Shreesha Ramdas, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Medallia Strikedeck. “Customer success has become a critical practice for most B2B companies, leading to strategic contributions for increased revenue, decreased churn, higher customer satisfaction and a greater understanding of customers, a deeper look at their needs and the ability to better understand opportunities and changes that could greatly impact a company.”

Medallia Strikedeck is a powerful and comprehensive customer success solution, enabling businesses to increase customer trust and loyalty, improve retention and expand sales potential. The platform takes a fresh approach to increasing customer engagement with the latest technologies, including automated workflow, machine learning, predictive analytics, usage tracking, surveys, swift personalization and integration with other systems.

“Congratulations to all of the 2021 Business Technology CODiE Award winners,” said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. “The products honored this year hold a particularly special place in the distinguished history of the CODiEs. Many of these winners literally helped business survive, and even thrive, as the global business community transitioned to remote status due to the pandemic. All those honored today demonstrate the resilience of this dynamic industry. Innovation continued even in the face of an unprecedented challenging year.”

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during an online winner announcement June 22 in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. The first-round review of all nominees is conducted by software and business technology experts with considerable industry expertise, including analysts, media, bloggers, bankers and investors. The scores from the expert judge review determine the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. Details about the winners are listed at https://history.siia.net/codie/2021-Winners.

To learn more about the Medallia Strikedeck Customer Success Platform visit: https://www.medallia.com/platform/customer-success/.

About the SIIA CODiE Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen and patient experience. The company’s award-winning SaaS platform, Medallia Experience Cloud, is becoming the experience system of record that makes all other applications customer and employee aware. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions including all voice, video, digital, IoT, social media and corporate messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes. Medallia customers reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. For more information visit www.medallia.com.

2021 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

