TransAct Announces Strong Momentum from New Initiatives in Second Quarter 2021

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT) (“TransAct” or “the Company”), a global leader in software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets, today announced significant traction from its new BOHA! Restaurant Operations Platform (“ROP”) as well as the Company’s SMB initiatives, both of which were introduced for the second quarter of 2021. These new efforts resulted in winning 16 new accounts consisting of 69 total locations across the country, and the company expects to deploy all BOHA! systems by the end of 2022. In the second quarter, 3 new accounts will roll out a total of 18 BOHA! ROP systems with an average ARPU estimated at $1,500 and 13 new accounts will roll out a total of 51 BOHA! systems with an average ARPU estimated at $900.

“After our virtual conference attended by restaurant and food service management companies in early April, where we officially launched BOHA! ROP, we began a focused advertising campaign across the restaurant, convenience store and contract food service management markets. At the same time, we assembled an inside sales team to handle the small to medium size (SMB) restaurant and contract food service companies as they responded to the ads. Each and every new account had their own unique business challenges that TransAct handled with ease. These newest wins really showcase the flexibility of our industry leading BOHA! platform,” said Bart C. Shuldman, Chairman and CEO of TransAct Technologies. “There is no restaurant or food service provider too small to benefit from our system and these early adopters of BOHA! ROP are experiencing the efficiencies and benefits that the system provides. We are encouraged by the strength of our new sales initiatives, and we are confident we can improve the employee and customer experience wherever fresh food is sold.”

BOHA! and BOHA! ROP are the first single-vendor cloud-based enterprise system to combine applications for Food Safety, Date Code and Grab n’ Go Labeling, Temperature Monitoring of Food and Equipment, Checklists & Task Management, Inventory Management, Timers, and Food Recall, in one integrated platform. Each BOHA! solution combines cloud-based SaaS applications with hardware and accessories to deliver superior results for critical back-of-house operations. BOHA! offers a one-stop solution for restaurants and food service companies to address their current back-of-house operating requirements while providing a future-ready platform capable of addressing back-of-house operations.