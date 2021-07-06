Magenta Therapeutics Appoints Caren Deardorf as Chief Commercial Officer

“Caren has a highly sought-after balance of commercial success and hands-on experience, and we welcome her wide-ranging enterprise leadership expertise,” said Jason Gardner, D.Phil., Chief Executive Officer and President, Magenta Therapeutics. “I look forward to working with her in establishing this new functionality as Magenta prepares to enter the next stage of pipeline and product candidate development.”

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to more patients, today announced the appointment of Caren Deardorf as the company’s first Chief Commercial Officer.

As Chief Commercial Officer, Ms. Deardorf will serve as a member of the Company’s Executive Team and will be responsible for establishing the strategy, direction and execution of Magenta’s global commercial capabilities.

Ms. Deardorf has more than 25 years of international biotechnology leadership experience across a range of therapeutic areas. She comes to Magenta from Ohana Biosciences, where she served as the Chief Commercial Officer, developing commercial strategy for fundraising and business development efforts, including planning for the company’s first commercial product launch. Prior to that, she held a variety of commercial roles of increasing responsibility at Biogen, leading and building successful global brands. Most recently, she served as the Vice President, Global Product Development & Commercialization Lead, SPINRAZA and SMA Portfolio, where she executed the global launch of the first therapy for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

Ms. Deardorf holds an MBA from Babson College and a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Tufts University.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing medicines to bring the curative power stem cell transplant to more patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases and autoimmune diseases. Magenta is combining leadership in stem cell biology and biotherapeutics development with clinical and regulatory expertise, a unique business model and broad networks in the stem cell transplant community to revolutionize immune reset for more patients.