checkAd

Magenta Therapeutics Appoints Caren Deardorf as Chief Commercial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.07.2021, 14:00  |  40   |   |   

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to more patients, today announced the appointment of Caren Deardorf as the company’s first Chief Commercial Officer.

“Caren has a highly sought-after balance of commercial success and hands-on experience, and we welcome her wide-ranging enterprise leadership expertise,” said Jason Gardner, D.Phil., Chief Executive Officer and President, Magenta Therapeutics. “I look forward to working with her in establishing this new functionality as Magenta prepares to enter the next stage of pipeline and product candidate development.”

As Chief Commercial Officer, Ms. Deardorf will serve as a member of the Company’s Executive Team and will be responsible for establishing the strategy, direction and execution of Magenta’s global commercial capabilities.

Ms. Deardorf has more than 25 years of international biotechnology leadership experience across a range of therapeutic areas. She comes to Magenta from Ohana Biosciences, where she served as the Chief Commercial Officer, developing commercial strategy for fundraising and business development efforts, including planning for the company’s first commercial product launch. Prior to that, she held a variety of commercial roles of increasing responsibility at Biogen, leading and building successful global brands. Most recently, she served as the Vice President, Global Product Development & Commercialization Lead, SPINRAZA and SMA Portfolio, where she executed the global launch of the first therapy for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

Ms. Deardorf holds an MBA from Babson College and a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Tufts University.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing medicines to bring the curative power stem cell transplant to more patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases and autoimmune diseases. Magenta is combining leadership in stem cell biology and biotherapeutics development with clinical and regulatory expertise, a unique business model and broad networks in the stem cell transplant community to revolutionize immune reset for more patients.

Seite 1 von 3
Magenta Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Magenta Therapeutics Appoints Caren Deardorf as Chief Commercial Officer Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to more patients, today announced the appointment of Caren Deardorf as the company’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ali Group Submits Binding All-Cash Proposal to Acquire Welbilt for $24.00 Per Share
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Carbios Strengthens Its Board of Directors and Executive Committee
Pernod Ricard Carte Blanche 2021
TotalEnergies: The Coalition for the Energy of the Future Launches the Feasibility Study of Its First Major ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against DiDi Global Inc. and Encourages ...
TotalEnergies and Veolia Join Forces to Develop CO2-based Microalgae Cultivation to Produce ...
GenSight Biologics to Host Key Opinion Leader Webcasts on the Topline Results from REFLECT Phase ...
Caixa and Fiserv Complete First Merchant Transaction via Maquininha CAIXA Pagamentos
Report on Carbios’ Liquidity Contract with Natixis ODDO BHF
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Palantir and Grupo Globo Extend Digital Transformation Partnership
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.06.21