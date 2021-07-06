checkAd

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results on Monday, August 2, 2021

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) today announced that it plans to report financial results for the first quarter of its fiscal year 2022, ended June 30, 2021, after the market close on Monday, August 2, 2021. The Company plans to hold a conference call to discuss its results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, which can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-0984 or (201) 689-8577. A live, listen-only webcast and a replay of the call will be available at http://ir.take2games.com/.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher, and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. We develop and publish products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games. Our products are designed for console systems and personal computers, including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. The Company’s common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO. For more corporate and product information please visit our website at http://www.take2games.com.

All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their respective holders.

Wertpapier


