DermTech Announces New Appointment of Monica Tellado to its Board of Directors

“We are so fortunate to welcome Monica to our Board of Directors,” said Matt Posard, DermTech’s Chairman of the Board. “As the company continues to scale for growth and expansion, Monica brings critical perspectives on commercializing new products and driving operational excellence to support business growth and efficiencies.”

Monica’s experience includes 18 years at Gilead Sciences, in roles of progressive leadership responsibility up to and including her current role as Senior Vice President Finance. She’s been responsible for the U.S. and Latin American commercial markets, led preparations to enter new markets and launch new products within Gilead’s HIV, Liver, Cardiopulmonary, and Oncology business units and was responsible for the U.S. Liver Disease business unit including a P&L of nearly $2 billion. In her current role as Senior Vice President, Finance, Monica oversees global financial planning and analysis as well as investor relations.

Monica received a Master of Business Administration from Carnegie Mellon University.

“It is a great pleasure to join the DermTech Board of Directors at such an exciting and important point in the Company’s history,” said Ms. Tellado. “I look forward to contributing to DermTech’s vision to lead the genomics revolution in skin health, particularly as we step into this crucial next phase of growth.”

About DermTech:

DermTech is the leading genomics company in dermatology and is creating a new category of medicine, precision dermatology, enabled by our non-invasive skin genomics platform. DermTech’s mission is to transform dermatology with our non-invasive skin genomics platform, to democratize access to high quality dermatology care, and to improve the lives of millions. DermTech provides genomic analysis of skin samples collected non-invasively using an adhesive patch rather than a scalpel. DermTech markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, and is developing products that assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments. For additional information on DermTech, please visit DermTech’s investor relations site at: www.dermtech.com.