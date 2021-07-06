checkAd

Terminix Adds New General Counsel and New CIO to Leadership Team

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.07.2021, 14:00  |  20   |   |   

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TMX), a leading provider of residential and commercial pest control, today announced that Deidre Richardson has joined as senior vice president and general counsel, and Joy Wald has joined as senior vice president and chief information officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210706005221/en/

Deidre Richardson was named SVP and General Counsel of Terminix (NYSE: TMX) in July 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

Deidre Richardson was named SVP and General Counsel of Terminix (NYSE: TMX) in July 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Deidre and Joy are dynamic and experienced executives,” said Terminix CEO Brett Ponton. “Deidre’s rich and diverse experience with multi-unit businesses and large distributed workforces will help us develop a framework through the Terminix Way where our teammates can be successful. Joy’s operational background and experience with subscription and route-based service delivery, enhances how we orient our technology with our new customer experience platform as an enabler to execute our business strategy.”

Richardson joins Terminix from Chico’s FAS, where she was chief legal and compliance officer and corporate secretary for the publicly traded retailer and operator of the Chico’s, White House Black Market, and Soma brands. Prior to Chico’s FAS, Richardson was lead corporate counsel for Restaurant Brands International, the operator of Burger King, Popeyes and Tim Hortons; and earlier held leadership roles at Michelin North America. Richardson holds a juris doctor degree (JD) and B.A. from Georgetown University and an MBA from Pennsylvania State University.

Wald joins Terminix from G4S Retail Solutions, where she was chief operating officer, managing service delivery for the cash management and forecasting division of the $10B+ integrated security company, G4S. Previously, Wald spent more than a decade with Tyco and ADT, where she held leadership positions within several of Tyco’s organizations, including CIO for Tyco Integrated Security, North America, led Strategy and M&A for ADT after the spin-off from Tyco International, and later served as VP of Customer Care for ADT. Wald holds a B.S. in Industrial Systems Engineering, summa cum laude, from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

“We are committed to being the preferred pest management provider in the eyes of our customers, teammates and the neighborhoods and communities we serve,” said Ponton. “That starts with talent and leaders who value the principles of servant leadership and are committed to helping us continue to build a service-oriented culture at Terminix.”

About Terminix

Terminix Global Holdings (NYSE: TMX) is a leading provider of residential and commercial pest control. The Company provides pest management services and protection against termites, mosquitoes, rodents and other pests. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., with more than 11,500 teammates and 2.9 million customers in 24 countries and territories, the Company visits more than 50,000 homes and businesses every day. To learn more about Terminix, visit Terminix.com, or LinkedIn.com/company/terminix.

Terminix Global Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Terminix Adds New General Counsel and New CIO to Leadership Team Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TMX), a leading provider of residential and commercial pest control, today announced that Deidre Richardson has joined as senior vice president and general counsel, and Joy Wald has joined as senior vice …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ali Group Submits Binding All-Cash Proposal to Acquire Welbilt for $24.00 Per Share
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Carbios Strengthens Its Board of Directors and Executive Committee
Pernod Ricard Carte Blanche 2021
TotalEnergies: The Coalition for the Energy of the Future Launches the Feasibility Study of Its First Major ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against DiDi Global Inc. and Encourages ...
TotalEnergies and Veolia Join Forces to Develop CO2-based Microalgae Cultivation to Produce ...
GenSight Biologics to Host Key Opinion Leader Webcasts on the Topline Results from REFLECT Phase ...
Caixa and Fiserv Complete First Merchant Transaction via Maquininha CAIXA Pagamentos
Report on Carbios’ Liquidity Contract with Natixis ODDO BHF
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Palantir and Grupo Globo Extend Digital Transformation Partnership
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.07.21
22.06.21
Terminix Releases Top Mosquito Cities by Consumer Search Trends
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.06.21
Terminix Announces Winners of Teacher Giveaway
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten