BrainsWay to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2021 Healthcare Conference

CRESSKILL, N.J. and JERUSALEM, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: BWAY) (“BrainsWay” or the “Company”), a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders, today announced that Christopher von Jako, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2021 Healthcare Conference on July 14, 2021. The Company will also host one-on-one investor meetings at the conference.



Presentation details can be found below.