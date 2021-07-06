Ducommun Incorporated Named a 2021 Best Places to Work By the Orange County Business Journal

Created in 2009, the Best Places to Work awards program is a joint project of the Orange County Business Journal and Best Companies Group. It includes a county-wide survey designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Orange County, California, benefiting the county's economy, workforce and businesses.

SANTA ANA, Calif., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO), a global supplier of innovative electronic and structural solutions for the aerospace and defense industry, announced that it has been named a 2021 Best Places to Work in Orange County by the Orange County Business Journal (OCBJ).

“We are delighted to be named a 2021 Best Places to Work by the Orange County Business Journal for the first time,” said Stephen G. Oswald, chairman, president and chief executive officer. “The team has been transforming the Company during the past several years and this designation shows our value based organization approach with the focus on people first is working. This is also a great recognition for our team members and I want to congratulate them on this award.”

Many organizations competed for the 2021 Best Places to Work in Orange County designation, and final awards were based on a detailed evaluation of each employer's workplace policies, practices and demographics, and feedback from an independent employee experience survey.

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added, innovative manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the company specializes in two core areas – Electronic Systems and Structural Systems – to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit Ducommun.com.

