In Botella and Aparecida, O2Gold Intersects Veins With Max. Values of 36.6 g/t and 42.3 g/t Au; Announces New Logo

TORONTO, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O2Gold Inc. (“ O2Gold ” or the “ Company ”) (TSXV: OTGO) is pleased to announce continued positive results of its brownfield exploration, as well as the launch of the Company’s new logo.

Vein samples from the Botella-Esmeralda brownfield returned Au results with a maximum value of 36.6 g/t; values ranged from 0.005 g/t to 36.6 g/t, with an average grade of 5.4 g/t

Additional samples from the Aparecida brownfield showed Au values ranging from 0.005 g/t to 42.3 g/t, with an average grade of 2.05 g/t, with one vein returning a value of 42.3 g/t

The first 4,000m of the Company’s upcoming drill campaign is scheduled to begin next month



Aparecida

The most recent batch of samples from the Aparecida brownfield showed Au values ranging from 0.005 to 42.3 g/t, with an average grade of 2.05 g/t. These figures are based on a total of 55 samples plus five controls.

The results, mapped in Figure 1, reinforce the mineralization and grade results obtained to-date. Additionally, they indicate the potential for mineralized veins within the Fortaleza artisanal mine tunnel, where the exploration team sampled 1-meter-thick vein channels.

Figure 1: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8ba8eafd-1631-4eb5 ...

The Company recently received permits for the 2,000m of planned drilling at Aparecida, expected to be completed this year. The drill targets and depths are to be determined using the recently completed ground geophysics campaign, the interpretation of which is expected in the coming weeks.

Botella

Sampling of the Botella-Esmeralda brownfield returned Au values ranging from 0.005 to 36.6 g/t, with an average grade of 5.4 g/t, shown in Figure 2. These figures are based on a total of 56 samples plus five controls. In addition to the surface samples, the exploration program also mapped and collected samples from artisanal tunnels.

Follow-up work, including mapping and defining the vein extension, is already underway. This work is scheduled to be followed by ground geophysics to assist in modeling and understanding the vein system.

Figure 2: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8b51e077-adf5-4e95 ...

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

All samples were shipped to the SGS lab facility in Medellin, Colombia, where they were prepared and analyzed. They were analyzed using SGS procedure FAA515 to gold (fire-assay on a 50-gram sample with AAS finish) and AAS12C to silver (multi-acid digestion with AAS finish). Over the limit gold was determined by SGS procedure FAG505 (using standard fire-assay on a 50-gram sample with a gravimetric finish).