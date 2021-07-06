checkAd

Enigmai, Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Golden Star Enterprises Ltd., Plans to Upgrade its Enigmai Business Suite Client Interface

Claymont, DE, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (OTC Pink: GSPT) announced today its wholly owned subsidiary, Enigmai, is planning to upgrade its Enigmai Business Suite (EBS) WorkForce Management Software (WFM) Client interface.

Enigmai’s WFM is built using Client-Server architecture. The Client is the software component responsible for the user interface and is accessible by the system users. The software was originally developed several years ago using the best available technology at that time. Over the years, new technologies have evolved and become the industry standard. Although the current software suite in use by existing customers performs seamlessly, Enigmai has decided to invest in the software suite, and upgrade the Client interface to enhance functionality for existing customers while offering the latest technology to new customer accounts. Upgrading to the latest technology will open opportunities that are not currently available for Enigmai with potential clients.

“We are excited to start the development process for our upgraded Client interface. Once complete, our existing and future customers will be able to enjoy the most up-to-date technology available in the market,” said Ms. Muskal, VP of Strategy and Business Development.

The detailed design protocol for the upgraded software interface will adhere to the most current industry standards, including offering mobile access.

Mr. Eliav Kling, CEO of GSPT, added, “Enigmai is investing in its future. With the upgraded software suite, it can continue to present a robust solution for current customers and be able to offer prospective customers an enhanced workforce management solution for years to come. We continue to be pleased with the forward progress we see at Enigmai.”

About Enigmai

Enigmai was founded in Israel in 2009.  As an Israeli tech company, Enigmai developed a unique and advanced solution to address the challenges large contact centers face with workforce management. Our solution supports the entire workflow cycle, from managing shifts and employee breaks to forecasting every day’s HR needs. Our system offers numerous advantages like integration with other organization systems in use, real-time information update, easy access reports, and a web-based solution. Leading financial and insurance companies in Israel currently use our system, supporting the operation of hundreds of employees daily.

Email: info@enigmai.com

www.enigmai.com

About Golden Star Enterprises Ltd.

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (GSPT) is a publicly traded holding and acquisition company interested in taking technology start-ups and growing them to the next level. We actively search for exceptional investment opportunities in the technology vertical. We leverage management’s extensive experience in the marketplace and tech industry connections to create opportunities for companies in our portfolio.

Email: info@goldenstarenterprisesltd.com

www.goldenstarenterprisesltd.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding future events. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "will," "will be," "anticipate," "predict," “expect” "continue," "future," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause views and expectations to change. The Company assumes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





