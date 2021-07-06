VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macarthur Minerals Limited (ASX: MIO) (TSX-V: MMS) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the Company or Macarthur) is pleased to advise that it is about to commence a geotechnical drilling campaign to support mine planning work being undertaken as part of the current Feasibility Study for its flagship Lake Giles Iron Project in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia.

The drill programme is planned to commence during July and will involve the drilling of 8 diamond core holes for a total depth of 1560m, with varying depths of between 175 to 230m each (detailed in the table and figure below).