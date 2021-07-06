LAKE GILES FEASIBILITY STUDY UPDATE Macarthur to commence geotechnical drill programme at Moonshine to support mine planning for flagship magnetite project
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macarthur Minerals Limited (ASX: MIO) (TSX-V: MMS) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the Company or Macarthur) is pleased to advise that it is about to commence a geotechnical drilling campaign to support mine planning work being undertaken as part of the current Feasibility Study for its flagship Lake Giles Iron Project in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia.
The drill programme is planned to commence during July and will involve the drilling of 8 diamond core holes for a total depth of 1560m, with varying depths of between 175 to 230m each (detailed in the table and figure below).
|Borehole ID
|Easting
|Northing
|Inclination (°)
|Bearing (°)
|Depth (m)
|BH01
|787606
|6675484
|-80
|255
|175
|BH02
|787725
|6675516
|-80
|75
|175
|BH03
|789301
|6673163
|-75
|240
|195
|BH04
|789467
|6673256
|-75
|60
|230
|BH05
|789992
|6672575
|-65
|60
|220
|BH06
|790509
|6672109
|-70
|60
|180
|BH07
|790700
|6671497
|-65
|60
|200
|BH08
|790610
|6671452
|-75
|240
|185
|Total
|1560
The drill programme will be undertaken as efficiently as possible and is expected to take between 6 to 8 weeks to complete.
A figure accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c0def0e3-a8f6-47ed ...
Andrew Bruton, CEO of Macarthur Minerals commented:
“This important phase of drilling work will provide information targeting the footwall and the hanging wall of the main pits for the first phase of magnetite mining operations at Moonshine and will be used to support mine planning work being undertaken by Orelogy Mine Consulting and Pells Sullivan Meynink (“PSM”) as part of Macarthur’s current Feasibility Study for our flagship, high grade magnetite Lake Giles Iron Project.
