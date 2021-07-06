checkAd

LAKE GILES FEASIBILITY STUDY UPDATE  Macarthur to commence geotechnical drill programme at Moonshine to support mine planning for flagship magnetite project

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.07.2021, 14:00  |  19   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macarthur Minerals Limited (ASX: MIO) (TSX-V: MMS) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the Company or Macarthur) is pleased to advise that it is about to commence a geotechnical drilling campaign to support mine planning work being undertaken as part of the current Feasibility Study for its flagship Lake Giles Iron Project in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia.

The drill programme is planned to commence during July and will involve the drilling of 8 diamond core holes for a total depth of 1560m, with varying depths of between 175 to 230m each (detailed in the table and figure below).

Borehole ID Easting Northing Inclination (°) Bearing (°) Depth (m)
BH01 787606 6675484 -80 255 175
BH02 787725 6675516 -80 75 175
BH03 789301 6673163 -75 240 195
BH04 789467 6673256 -75 60 230
BH05 789992 6672575 -65 60 220
BH06 790509 6672109 -70 60 180
BH07 790700 6671497 -65 60 200
BH08 790610 6671452 -75 240 185
  Total  1560

The drill programme will be undertaken as efficiently as possible and is expected to take between 6 to 8 weeks to complete.

A figure accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c0def0e3-a8f6-47ed ...

Andrew Bruton, CEO of Macarthur Minerals commented:

“This important phase of drilling work will provide information targeting the footwall and the hanging wall of the main pits for the first phase of magnetite mining operations at Moonshine and will be used to support mine planning work being undertaken by Orelogy Mine Consulting and Pells Sullivan Meynink (“PSM”) as part of Macarthur’s current Feasibility Study for our flagship, high grade magnetite Lake Giles Iron Project.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LAKE GILES FEASIBILITY STUDY UPDATE  Macarthur to commence geotechnical drill programme at Moonshine to support mine planning for flagship magnetite project VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Macarthur Minerals Limited (ASX: MIO) (TSX-V: MMS) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the Company or Macarthur) is pleased to advise that it is about to commence a geotechnical drilling campaign to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
ALSTOM SA: Alstom to lead the way to greener and smarter mobility, worldwide
Valneva to Host Symposium on COVID-19 and Chikungunya Vaccine Candidates at 31st European Congress ...
Pharmagest Interactive: ORDINARY ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 29 JUNE 2021 - RESULTS OF THE VOTES
Ultimovacs’ Announces Review Article Highlighting Telomerase-based Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines
MYM Shareholders Approve Plan of Arrangement with IM Cannabis
Allarity Therapeutics Receives Acceptance & Review Notification from U.S. FDA for Pre-Market ...
UPDATE -- Corporation Geekco Technologies Inc. (Geekco) Announces a New Strategic Partnership With ...
EssilorLuxottica: Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights Outstanding as of June 30, 2021
Albioma: Total number of shares and voting rights in the share capital as at 30 June 2021
Titel
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Intertape Polymer Group Announces Agreement to Acquire Nuevopak
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) Builds on Second Quarter Milestones ...
Spero Therapeutics Announces $40 Million Equity Investment from Pfizer Inc. and Licensing Agreement ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus