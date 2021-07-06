checkAd

Rosinbomb Announces Exclusive Product Collaboration With Ardent

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.07.2021, 14:00  |  13   |   |   

Industry Leaders Team Up to Create First Ever Extraction Press/ Infuser Combination in Time for 710!

RENO, Nev., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROSINBOMB (OTC:ROSN) and ARDENT industry leading developers and manufacturers of highly acclaimed groundbreaking solventless extraction and infusion technology products announced today the launch of two exclusive limited edition solution bundles in time for 710. The Press n’ Fuse bundles are designed to provide the consumer, prosumer and processor an end to end elegant and simple solution for crafting high quality solventless extracts and infused consumables in various formats.

The Rosinbomb Rocket is widely acclaimed as the best personal, solventless rosin press in the world, together with the heralded Ardent Nova bundle ensures the consumer is well equipped to craft high quality products like the experts. The Press n’ Fuse product bundle is made for consumers to easily and cost effectively craft, create and enjoy.

The Rosinbomb M-60 with Flow Channel Technology the world’s first and only volume processing extraction press is teamed up with revolutionary Ardent FX Decarboxylator to create The Press n’ Fuse Pro and is targeted towards the prosumer/ processor market proving the user with limitless options for crafting any and all forms and quantities of extracts and infused products.

Rosinbomb’s CEO, Fred Angelopoulos said, “We are super excited to team up with Ardent to provide this end-to-end solution to the market for 710. I believe our two companies share the same product culture, one which represents best of breed design and performance, innovation, industry leading quality all within a clean and organic environment.” “We believe strongly in empowering and enabling the consumer to take pride and ownership of what they are crafting and consuming and these Press n’ Fuse bundles are a big step in that direction” added Rosinbomb Founder and President Ryan Mayer.

Ardent founder and CEO Shanel Lindsay discussed the roots of the Company when describing the collaboration, “Ardent was founded on the principles of education and empowering people to take charge of their own wellness and do it in a safe and holistic way. We believe Rosinbomb shares that philosophy, and this collaboration embodies that”

The collaborations are available at https://www.rosinbomb.com/pages/rosinbombardentbundle. The pricing for the two kits is $749 for the Press n’ Fuse (list price individually $899) and $1449 for the Press n Fuse Pro (list price individually $2235) and are available for a limited time while supplies last.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rosinbomb Announces Exclusive Product Collaboration With Ardent Industry Leaders Team Up to Create First Ever Extraction Press/ Infuser Combination in Time for 710!RENO, Nev., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ROSINBOMB (OTC:ROSN) and ARDENT industry leading developers and manufacturers of highly acclaimed …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
ALSTOM SA: Alstom to lead the way to greener and smarter mobility, worldwide
Valneva to Host Symposium on COVID-19 and Chikungunya Vaccine Candidates at 31st European Congress ...
Pharmagest Interactive: ORDINARY ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 29 JUNE 2021 - RESULTS OF THE VOTES
Ultimovacs’ Announces Review Article Highlighting Telomerase-based Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines
MYM Shareholders Approve Plan of Arrangement with IM Cannabis
Allarity Therapeutics Receives Acceptance & Review Notification from U.S. FDA for Pre-Market ...
UPDATE -- Corporation Geekco Technologies Inc. (Geekco) Announces a New Strategic Partnership With ...
EssilorLuxottica: Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights Outstanding as of June 30, 2021
Albioma: Total number of shares and voting rights in the share capital as at 30 June 2021
Titel
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Intertape Polymer Group Announces Agreement to Acquire Nuevopak
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) Builds on Second Quarter Milestones ...
Spero Therapeutics Announces $40 Million Equity Investment from Pfizer Inc. and Licensing Agreement ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus