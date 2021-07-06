Sunstock Inc. Named Among Top 10 Fastest-Growing Companies in Sacramento

Sunstock earned its spot as a Top 10 growth leader with revenues of $10.07 million for full-year 2020, an increase of 40% over the prior year. The Company attributes its performance to increases in both the premium and spot prices of gold and silver, as well as to low supply and high demand of precious metals.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunstock Inc. (OTC: SSOK), involved in the buying, selling and distribution of precious metals, is pleased to announce that it has been recognized by the Sacramento Business Journal as one of the area’s fastest-growing companies, based on percentage growth of annual revenue from 2018-2020.

“Sunstock has enjoyed a steady pattern of growth in the last 18 months, and we are pleased to share this recognition of our 2020 performance with our shareholders,” stated Sunstock CEO Jason Chang. “We continue to monitor the broader market and believe the key metrics of gold and silver prices will continue to rise throughout the remainder of the year. This will contribute to our forecast for greater revenue growth in 2021.”

Sunstock grew its inventory of gold and silver assets to more than $1 million in 2020. The Company sells its growing inventory to investors and customers through wholesale and retail channels, including its Mom’s Silver Shop located in Sacramento.

About Sunstock Inc.

Sunstock Inc. (OTC PINK: SSOK) is involved in the distribution of precious metals, primarily gold. The Company pursues a “ground-to-coin” strategy, whereby uses its wholesale and retail channels to sell these precious metals. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.SunstockInc.com

Contact

Mr. Jason Chang, CEO

Enquiry@SunstockInc.com

916-860-9622

www.SunstockInc.com