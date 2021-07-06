checkAd

Sunstock Inc. Named Among Top 10 Fastest-Growing Companies in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunstock Inc. (OTC: SSOK), involved in the buying, selling and distribution of precious metals, is pleased to announce that it has been recognized by the Sacramento Business Journal as one of the area’s fastest-growing companies, based on percentage growth of annual revenue from 2018-2020.

Sunstock earned its spot as a Top 10 growth leader with revenues of $10.07 million for full-year 2020, an increase of 40% over the prior year. The Company attributes its performance to increases in both the premium and spot prices of gold and silver, as well as to low supply and high demand of precious metals.

“Sunstock has enjoyed a steady pattern of growth in the last 18 months, and we are pleased to share this recognition of our 2020 performance with our shareholders,” stated Sunstock CEO Jason Chang. “We continue to monitor the broader market and believe the key metrics of gold and silver prices will continue to rise throughout the remainder of the year. This will contribute to our forecast for greater revenue growth in 2021.”

Sunstock grew its inventory of gold and silver assets to more than $1 million in 2020. The Company sells its growing inventory to investors and customers through wholesale and retail channels, including its Mom’s Silver Shop located in Sacramento.

About Sunstock Inc.

Sunstock Inc. (OTC PINK: SSOK) is involved in the distribution of precious metals, primarily gold. The Company pursues a “ground-to-coin” strategy, whereby uses its wholesale and retail channels to sell these precious metals. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.SunstockInc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement.

Contact
Mr. Jason Chang, CEO
Enquiry@SunstockInc.com
916-860-9622
www.SunstockInc.com 





