Triterras, Inc. Receives Notification from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Annual Report

SINGAPORE, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triterras Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIT, TRITW) (“Triterras” or the “Company”), today announced that, on July 1, 2021, it received a notice (the “Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) stating that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) because it had not timely filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2021 (the “2021 Annual Report”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) requires listed companies to timely file all required public financial reports with the SEC.



The Notice provides that the Company has until August 2, 2021 to submit to Nasdaq a plan to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules. If Nasdaq accepts the Company’s plan, then Nasdaq may grant the Company an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the 2021 Annual Report, or until December 27, 2021, to regain compliance. If Nasdaq does not accept the Company’s plan, then the Company would have the opportunity to appeal that decision to a Nasdaq hearings panel. The Notice has no immediate impact on the listing of the Company’s securities on Nasdaq.

As previously reported by the Company in its Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25, filed with the SEC on June 28, 2021, the Company was not able to file its 2021 Annual Report by the prescribed due date due to the nature of and time constraints inherent in the process for the Company to search for and engage a new independent registered public accounting firm and to enable Nexia TS Public Accounting Corporation (“Nexia TS”), the Company’s new independent registered public accounting firm, to complete the audit (the “Audit”) of the Company’s consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2021. The Company is working diligently to assist Nexia TS to complete the Audit as soon as practicable. The Company intends to submit to Nasdaq a plan to regain compliance on or before August 2, 2021 as required by the Notice.

According to Srinivas Koneru, Chairman and CEO of the Company, “Our team is working very hard to craft a compliance plan that is acceptable to Nasdaq while we simultaneously are supporting the activities of our independent auditor, Nexia TS, in the conduct of our financial audits. We hope to resume timely reporting as soon as possible.”