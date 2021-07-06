Osisko Development Intersects 35.25 g/t Gold Over 11.0 Meters on Island Mountain at Cariboo

MONTREAL, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Development Corp. (“ Osisko Development ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX.V-ODV) is pleased to announce drilling results from the 200,000-meter 2021 exploration and category conversion drill program campaign at its Cariboo Gold Project (“ Cariboo ”) in central British Columbia. A total of ten diamond drill rigs are currently active on the Project.

41,000 meters in 134 holes have been drilled at Island Mountain thus far in 2021.

Island Mountain encompasses both the Mosquito Creek and Shaft Zone deposits (Figure 1).

Recent assay results include holes IM-21-024 to IM-21-036 .

. Drilling highlights include 35.25 g/t Au over 11.00 meters in hole IM-21-024 (Figure 2) at Mosquito Creek within a silicified sandstone to calcareous sandstone unit with 5% pyrite hosted in axial planar veins and intersected by fault structures.

in hole IM-21-024 (Figure 2) at Mosquito Creek within a silicified sandstone to calcareous sandstone unit with 5% pyrite hosted in axial planar veins and intersected by fault structures. Shaft Zone hole IM-21-035 assayed 18.80 g/t Au over 6.20 meters and included multiple high-grade samples such as 102.00 g/t Au over 0.70 meter and is a mineralized vein corridor with replacement mineralization (Figure 3).

and included multiple high-grade samples such as meter and is a mineralized vein corridor with replacement mineralization (Figure 3). Detailed drilling results and a drill hole location plan map are presented at the end of this release.

Recent Drilling Highlights:



35.25 g/t Au over 11.00 metres in hole IM-21-024 including

over 11.00 metres in hole IM-21-024 including 239.00 g/t Au over 1.50 metres

over 1.50 metres 11.14 g/t Au over 9.40 metres in hole IM-21-029 including

over 9.40 metres in hole IM-21-029 including 66.30 g/t Au over 0.50 meter

over 0.50 meter 21.69 g/t Au over 6.35 meters in hole IM-21-031 including

over 6.35 meters in hole IM-21-031 including 53.00 g/t Au over 1.00 meter and

over 1.00 meter and 50.10 g/t Au over 0.70 meter

over 0.70 meter 24.60 g/t Au over 1.20 meters in hole IM-21-033

over 1.20 meters in hole IM-21-033 18.80 g/t Au over 6.20 meters in hole IM-21-035 including

over 6.20 meters in hole IM-21-035 including 102.00 g/t Au over 0.70 meter and

over 0.70 meter and 33.10 g/t Au over 0.75 meter

over 0.75 meter 21.11 g/t Au over 2.80 meters in hole IM-21-035 including

over 2.80 meters in hole IM-21-035 including 63.20 g/t Au over 0.75 meters

Chris Lodder, President of Osisko Development commented, “Today’s results from these drill holes, including two intercepts greater than 100 g/t gold, continue to demonstrate high-grade mineralization at both the Mosquito and Shaft Deposits and multiple mineralized vein corridors per drill hole.”

Mineralized quartz veins on Cariboo are overall sub-vertical dip and northeast strike. Vein corridors are defined as a high-density network of mineralized quartz veins within the axis of the last folding event and hosted within a brittle meta-sandstone or calcareous meta-sandstone. Vein corridors are modelled at a minimum thickness of 2 meters and average about 4.5 meters true width. Individual mineralized veins within these corridors have widths varying from centimeters to several meters and strike lengths from a few meters to over 50 meters. These corridors have been defined from surface to a vertical depth averaging 300 meters and remain open for expansion at depth and along strike. Gold grades are intimately associated with quartz vein-hosted pyrite as well as pyritic, intensely silicified wall rock haloes in close proximity to the veins.

True widths are estimated to be 60% to 75% of reported core length intervals. Intervals not recovered by drilling were assigned zero grade. Top cuts have not been applied to high grade assays. Complete assay highlights are presented in Table 1, drill hole locations are listed in Table 2.

Qualified Persons



Per National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Maggie Layman, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration of Osisko Development Corp., is a Qualified Person and has prepared, validated, and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release.

Quality Assurance – Quality Control

Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently stored on site at a secured facility in Wells, BC. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. Quality control (QC) samples are inserted at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. The QAQC program was designed and approved by Lynda Bloom, P.Geo. of Analytical Solutions Ltd.

Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry’s analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed, and 250 grams is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 50g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 100 ppm are re-analyzed using a 1,000g screen metallic fire assay. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-elemental geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS).

About Osisko Development Corp.

Osisko Development Corp. is well-capitalized and uniquely positioned as a premier gold development company in North America to advance the Cariboo Gold Project and other Canadian and Mexican properties, with the objective of becoming the next mid-tier gold producer. The Cariboo Gold Project, located in central British Columbia, is Osisko Development's flagship asset with measured and indicated resources of 21.44 Mt at 4.6 Au g/t for a total of 3.2 million ounces of gold and inferred resource of 21.69 Mt at 3.9 Au g/t for a total of 2.7 million ounces of gold (see NI 43-101 Technical Report for resource October 5th, 2020). The considerable exploration potential at depth and along strike distinguishes the Cariboo Gold Project relative to other development assets as does the historically low, all-in discovery costs of US $19 per ounce. The Cariboo Gold Project is advancing through permitting as a 4,750 tonnes per day underground operation with a feasibility study on track for completion in the second half of 2021. Osisko Development's project pipeline is complemented by potential near-term production targeted from the San Antonio gold project, located in Sonora Mexico and early exploration stage properties including the Coulon Project and James Bay Properties located in Québec as well as the Guerrero Properties located in Mexico. Osisko Development began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ODV" on December 2, 2020.

Table 1: Cariboo Gold Project 2021 Length Weighted Drill Hole Gold Composites

HOLE ID FROM M TO (M) LENGTH (M) AU G/T TARGET IM-21-024 23.00 27.50 4.50 5.19 Mosquito Including 25.70 26.50 0.80 25.40 94.00 105.00 11.00 35.25 Including 98.30 99.00 0.70 8.46 And 99.00 100.00 1.00 6.73 And 100.00 101.00 1.00 8.66 And 103.50 105.00 1.50 239.00 IM-21-025 No Significant Assays Mosquito IM-21-026 26.60 27.10 0.50 19.75 Mosquito 47.95 48.70 0.75 4.03 75.80 77.70 1.90 5.32 Including 75.80 76.60 0.80 11.75 106.65 107.20 0.55 12.15 IM-21-027 200.40 200.90 0.50 3.56 Shaft 256.00 256.85 0.85 5.40 257.45 258.10 0.65 3.65 IM-21-028 71.50 72.50 1.00 3.09 Mosquito 95.50 97.20 1.70 3.63 143.00 144.00 1.00 7.14 189.80 192.25 2.45 4.50 Including 191.00 191.50 0.50 10.95 IM-21-029 58.10 67.50 9.40 11.14 Mosquito Including 58.60 59.60 1.00 16.45 And 62.25 62.75 0.50 9.38 And 64.50 65.00 0.50 15.80 And 65.00 66.00 1.00 19.85 And 66.00 66.50 0.50 66.30 IM-21-030 No Significant Assays Shaft IM-21-031 58.00 64.35 6.35 21.69 Shaft Including 58.00 59.00 1.00 53.00 And 59.65 60.35 0.70 50.10 And 61.35 61.85 0.50 11.10 And 62.35 62.85 0.50 22.70 And 62.85 63.50 0.65 41.20 235.90 236.40 0.50 3.22 IM-21-032 193.00 193.50 0.50 5.05 Mosquito IM-21-033 27.50 28.00 0.50 21.50 Mosquito 38.70 39.30 0.60 4.14 47.30 47.80 0.50 3.63 71.00 78.00 7.00 5.79 Including 71.00 71.50 0.50 8.85 And 76.00 77.20 1.20 24.60 172.50 173.50 1.00 4.09 IM-21-034 276.00 277.00 1.00 5.30 Mosquito IM-21-035 71.70 73.85 2.15 3.19 Shaft Including 72.70 73.30 0.60 5.38 179.10 185.30 6.20 18.80 Including 179.10 179.80 0.70 102.00 And 179.80 180.30 0.50 12.00 And 182.25 183.00 0.75 33.10 And 183.00 183.50 0.50 17.80 233.95 236.75 2.80 21.11 Including 233.95 234.70 0.75 15.55 And 236.00 236.75 0.75 63.20 260.15 260.65 0.50 3.85 301.10 302.15 1.05 3.38 IM-21-036 67.25 68.65 1.40 15.81 Mosquito Including 67.25 67.75 0.50 24.20 120.00 120.50 0.50 3.28 121.00 121.60 0.60 7.52

Table 2: Drill Hole Locations and Orientations

HOLE ID EASTING NORTHING ELEV DIP AZI DEPTH (M) IM-21-024 593688 5885195 1395 -55 142 308 IM-21-025 593542 5885328 1410 -62 321 123 IM-21-026 593544 5885329 1409 -50 350 152 IM-21-027 594254 5884725 1410 -63 123 276 IM-21-028 593685 5885194 1396 -46 163 231 IM-21-029 593902 5884908 1401 -47 314 213 IM-21-030 594382 5884722 1394 -62 130 300 IM-21-031 594254 5884725 1412 -63 106 267 IM-21-032 593685 5885195 1398 -56 171 237 IM-21-033 593901 5884907 1401 -46 298 180 IM-21-034 593688 5885194 1396 -46 148 339 IM-21-035 594291 5884713 1407 -50 121 315 IM-21-036 593902 5884908 1400 -54 307 201

