Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 3, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) (“Inspire”), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter 2021 after the close of trading on Tuesday, August 3. Inspire’s management team will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and recent business developments.

Tuesday, August 3rd @ 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time:
Domestic: 877-407-0792
International: 201-689-8263
Conference ID:  13720720
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=145351

About Inspire Medical Systems
Inspire is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire’s proprietary Inspire therapy is the first and only FDA-approved neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

For additional information about Inspire, please visit www.inspiresleep.com.

Investor and Media Contact:
Bob Yedid
LifeSci Advisors
inspire@lifesciadvisors.com
646-597-6989





