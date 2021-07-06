White Metal Commences 3,000 Metre Drilling Program on Tower Stock Gold Project, Ontario

THUNDER BAY, Ontario, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Metal Resources Corp. (TSXV: WHM) (FRA: CGK1) (OTCMKTS: TNMLF) (“White Metal” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has started its summer drilling program on the Tower Stock Gold Property (the “Property”) which is located about 40 km west-northwest of the port city of Thunder Bay, Ontario and covers approximately 1,968 hectares. The diamond drilling program is expected to take between four and five weeks to complete with a total of 3,000 metres planned.



Michael Stares, President and CEO of White Metal, commented, “I am very pleased to start this second round of drilling and equally as excited to be drilling the newly discovered Ellen Zone. Also we have numerous other great targets that have been selected to drill test from recently completed DASVISION IP Survey and the 3D magnetic interpolation. The drilling program will also be focused on untested areas of the Bench Zone which have separations in drilling of up to 75 to 100 metres and as a result a considerable amount of detailed drilling is required. Another key aspect of the drilling program will be to test the possibility that the U-V Zone, Ellen Zone and the Bench Zone all connect to the south D Zone, which will give the gold zone a and aggregate 1.5 km strike length. The H Zone will also be drill tested to see if the gold mineralization does indeed dip 60 degrees to the southwest as suspected from the results of last winter’s drilling program. I look forward to getting the core to the lab and reporting the assay results to our shareholders.”