White Metal Commences 3,000 Metre Drilling Program on Tower Stock Gold Project, Ontario

THUNDER BAY, Ontario, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Metal Resources Corp. (TSXV: WHM) (FRA: CGK1) (OTCMKTS: TNMLF) (“White Metal” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has started its summer drilling program on the Tower Stock Gold Property (the “Property”) which is located about 40 km west-northwest of the port city of Thunder Bay, Ontario and covers approximately 1,968 hectares. The diamond drilling program is expected to take between four and five weeks to complete with a total of 3,000 metres planned.

Michael Stares, President and CEO of White Metal, commented, “I am very pleased to start this second round of drilling and equally as excited to be drilling the newly discovered Ellen Zone. Also we have numerous other great targets that have been selected to drill test from recently completed DASVISION IP Survey and the 3D magnetic interpolation. The drilling program will also be focused on untested areas of the Bench Zone which have separations in drilling of up to 75 to 100 metres and as a result a considerable amount of detailed drilling is required. Another key aspect of the drilling program will be to test the possibility that the U-V Zone, Ellen Zone and the Bench Zone all connect to the south D Zone, which will give the gold zone a and aggregate 1.5 km strike length. The H Zone will also be drill tested to see if the gold mineralization does indeed dip 60 degrees to the southwest as suspected from the results of last winter’s drilling program. I look forward to getting the core to the lab and reporting the assay results to our shareholders.”

The newly discovered Ellen Zone, located about 340 metres south of the U-V Zone and about 300 metres north of the Bench Zone, is an area that has seen no historical drilling and is open in all directions. The drilling campaign will be focused on several key areas including:

  • To further test and extend the newly discovered Ellen Zone, as reported from drill hole TM-21-94, which returned 1.7 g/t Au over 82.5 metres, including 3 g/t Au over 45 metres, and including 1.5 metres of 58 g/t Au and 198 g/t Ag (see news release dated April 20, 2021);
  • Tracing the Ellen Zone to the northwest and to the southeast;
  • Extending the Bench Zone both northwest and southeast;
  • Step out holes to follow up on drill hole TM-21-97, which intersected anomalous gold mineralization over nearly its entire 347.71 m length (47% of 229 samples >100 ppb Au, to a maximum of 2.16 g/t Au) and supported the interpretation that the Bench Zone dips 50 to 60 degrees southwest;
  • Confirming the Company’s interpretation that the Bench Zone is open in all directions;
  • Testing the extension of the D Zone, TM-21-95 which returned 0.63 g/t Au over 63.5 metres. This wide intercept of elevated gold mineralization is located 300 metres southeast of TM-21-95 and is thought to be connected to the Bench Zone to the north;
  • Testing up to three IP targets; 1) associated with and proximal to 04-36 Zone which is untested, 2) an extensive anomaly occurring between the U-V and Bench zones and is mostly untested, and 3) an anomaly located in the south extent of the overall target area (E Zone) with one historical hole TM-07-57 that drilled along the west edge of the anomaly and returned 0.37 g/t Au over 79.5 metres; and
  • Testing across a resistivity high which underlies the majority of the Ellen Zone.

To view the accompanying “Tower Stock Gold Property: Drill Holes, Geophysics, and General Geology” infographic please visit:

