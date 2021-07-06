NMI Holdings, Inc. Releases Monthly Operating Statistics for June 2021

EMERYVILLE, Calif., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMIH) today reported selected operating statistics for the month of June 2021. At June 30, 2021, the company reported 8,764 loans in default and a default rate of 1.86%. Given the continuing normalization of the economic environment, the company will discontinue the monthly reporting of selected operating statistics initiated at the onset of the COVID pandemic. The company will continue to report selected metrics with its quarterly earnings releases.



Default Activity as of: 3/31/20 6/30/20 9/30/20 12/31/20 3/31/21 6/30/21 Number of loans in default (1) 1,449 10,816 13,765 12,209 11,090 8,764 Default rate (2) 0.38% 2.90% 3.60% 3.06% 2.54% 1.86%