NMI Holdings, Inc. Releases Monthly Operating Statistics for June 2021
EMERYVILLE, Calif., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMIH) today reported selected operating statistics for the month of June 2021. At June 30, 2021, the company
reported 8,764 loans in default and a default rate of 1.86%. Given the continuing normalization of the economic environment, the company will discontinue the monthly reporting of selected operating
statistics initiated at the onset of the COVID pandemic. The company will continue to report selected metrics with its quarterly earnings releases.
|Default Activity as of:
|3/31/20
|6/30/20
|9/30/20
|12/31/20
|3/31/21
|6/30/21
|Number of loans in default (1)
|1,449
|10,816
|13,765
|12,209
|11,090
|8,764
|Default rate (2)
|0.38%
|2.90%
|3.60%
|3.06%
|2.54%
|1.86%
|New Insurance Written During:
|
Quarter
Ended
3/31/20
|
Quarter
Ended
6/30/20
|
Quarter
Ended
9/30/20
|
Quarter
Ended
12/31/20
|
Quarter
Ended
3/31/21
|
Quarter
Ended
6/30/21
|Weighted average composition
|FICO
|757
|762
|764
|761
|755
|754
|Loan-to-value (LTV)
|91.3%
|90.7%
|90.7%
|90.9%
|91.0%
|91.3%
|Debt-to-income (DTI)
|34.4%
|33.3%
|32.8%
|33.2%
|33.6%
|34.4%
|In-focus risk segments
|95.01-97.0% LTV
|6.4%
|4.2%
|3.2%
|9.5%
|9.3%
|9.6%
|<680 FICO
|1.9%
|1.0%
|0.7%
|1.0%
|1.9%
|3.8%
|>45% DTI
|10.3%
|7.0%
|4.9%
|6.1%
|6.7%
|10.9%
|Layered risk (3)
|0.2%
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0.7%
(1) Loans are considered to be in default as of the payment date at which a borrower has missed the preceding two or more consecutive monthly payments
