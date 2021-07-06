checkAd

Winshear Discovers New Outcropping Gold Mineralisation at its Gaban Gold Project in the Puno Gold Belt, Peru

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winshear Gold Corp. (TSX-V: WINS) is pleased to report that it has received gold assay results from an additional 199 bedrock channel samples taken in April and May of 2021 at the Gaban Gold Project in south­eastern Peru.

Gaban is located in the Puno Orogenic Gold Belt ("POGB") at the juncture of the San Gaban and lnambari Rivers. The two rivers drain into the Madre de Dios basin 38 kilometres (km) to the north where extensive alluvial gold mining covers an 1,800 square kilometre area (Figure 1). Outcropping gold-bearing veins and shear zones at Gaban are hard-rock sources for the alluvial gold being mined on the Gaban concession itself, and possibly for the alluvial gold being mined at Madre de Dios basin downstream. The Company continues to map and sample in the vicinity of its proposed drill sites to improve targeting of the drill holes currently being permitted.

Highlights

  • Of the 199 new samples, 47 samples contain anomalous gold (greater than 0.05 grams per tonne (g/t));
  • The highest value among the new samples, 32.35 g/t gold, is the highest gold assay on the property to date.           
  • Three anomalous samples containing as much as 6.95 g/t gold define an emerging new anomalous zone 1.5 km northwest of the main Coritiri anomaly, provisionally named the Yanamayo Target.
  • The new sampling has also added important details about gold-bearing shear zones which will help improve drill hole targeting.
  • This project has never been drill tested.

Dr. Mark Sander, President of Winshear, commented: "The 199 new samples at Gaban were taken to improve our understanding of gold distribution in the Coritiri anomaly around proposed drill sites currently being permitted. Three new samples taken 1 km to the northwest of Coritiri contain elevated gold grades and point to another emerging outcropping gold target. We will follow up this new zone and extend our sampling to the east and south as the field season progresses to better define the extent of the new target area.

"Winshear intends to drill the first holes ever drilled in the Coritiri anomaly as soon as permission is received."

Coritiri Gold Zone

Coritiri was initially identified from interpretation of airborne magnetic data from a survey flown in 2018, which inferred the presence of an 8 km x 1 km NW-SE linear target adjacent to a 6.5 km x 3.0 km northwest­ southeast trending magnetic high (Figure 2). The geophysical anomaly is coincident with a 5 km long series of gold-in-stream sediment anomalies located within the Yanamayo River catchment (Figure 3). The underlying geology in the area comprises sheared and deformed siltstones and slates with foliation typically striking northwest-southeast and dipping moderately to the southwest.

