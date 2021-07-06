checkAd

Scanfil plc Managers' transactions – Jokitalo

Scanfil plc: Managers' transactions 6 July 2021 3.00 p.m.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Petteri Jokitalo

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Scanfil Oyj

LEI: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507_20210706135255_2
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-07-02

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000029905

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 16 Unit price: 8 EUR

(2): Volume: 182 Unit price: 7.98 EUR

(3): Volume: 14,642 Unit price: 7.96 EUR

(4): Volume: 9 Unit price: 7.97 EUR

(5): Volume: 175 Unit price: 7.96 EUR

(6): Volume: 751 Unit price: 7.94 EUR

(7): Volume: 449 Unit price: 7.96 EUR

(8): Volume: 300 Unit price: 7.94 EUR

(9): Volume: 9 Unit price: 7.97 EUR

(10): Volume: 96 Unit price: 7.97 EUR

(11): Volume: 5 Unit price: 7.97 EUR

(12): Volume: 1 Unit price: 7.97 EUR

(13): Volume: 97 Unit price: 7.97 EUR

(14): Volume: 54 Unit price: 7.97 EUR

(15): Volume: 9 Unit price: 7.96 EUR

(16): Volume: 9 Unit price: 7.96 EUR

(17): Volume: 99 Unit price: 7.96 EUR

(18): Volume: 17 Unit price: 7.96 EUR

(19): Volume: 9 Unit price: 7.96 EUR

(20): Volume: 9 Unit price: 7.96 EUR

(21): Volume: 9 Unit price: 7.98 EUR

(22): Volume: 10 Unit price: 7.98 EUR

(23): Volume: 93 Unit price: 7.98 EUR

(24): Volume: 12 Unit price: 7.98 EUR

(25): Volume: 428 Unit price: 7.98 EUR

(26): Volume: 11 Unit price: 7.98 EUR

(27): Volume: 9 Unit price: 7.98 EUR

(28): Volume: 2,391 Unit price: 7.96 EUR

(29): Volume: 2 Unit price: 7.96 EUR

(30): Volume: 607 Unit price: 7.96 EUR

(31): Volume: 93 Unit price: 7.96 EUR

(32): Volume: 4,803 Unit price: 7.96 EUR

(33): Volume: 604 Unit price: 7.98 EUR

(34): Volume: 500 Unit price: 7.96 EUR


Aggregated transactions

(34): Volume: 26,510 Volume weighted average price: 7.96036 EUR

Scanfil plc

For additional information:
Pasi Hiedanpää

Director, Investor Relations and External Communications
tel. +358 50 378 2228
pasi.hiedanpaa@scanfil.com

Scanfil is an international manufacturing partner and system supplier for the electronics industry with 40 years of experience in demanding manufacturing. Scanfil provides its customers with an extensive array of services, ranging from product design to product manufacturing, material procurement and logistics solutions. Vertically integrated production and a comprehensive supply chain are the foundation of Scanfil’s competitive advantages: speed, flexibility and reliability.

Typical Scanfil products are modules or integrated products for e.g. self-service application, automation systems, wireless connectivity modules, climate control systems, collection and shorting systems, analysers and environmental measurement solutions. Scanfil services are used by numerous international automation, safety, energy, cleantech, connectivity and health service providers, as well as companies operating in the field of urbanisation. Scanfil’s network of factories consists of 10 production units in Europe, Asia and North America. More information about the company: www.scanfil.com





Disclaimer

