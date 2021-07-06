AMG and Parnassus Investments Announce Partnership

AMG to invest in Parnassus, the largest ESG-dedicated fund manager in the U.S.

The addition of Parnassus will bring AMG’s ESG-dedicated AUM to approximately $80 billion, and AUM incorporating ESG factors into the investment process to approximately $600 billion

Key Parnassus leaders will make long-term commitments to the firm; AMG’s succession planning solution to facilitate generational transition

Investment is expected to contribute approximately $70 million and $1.30 to AMG to Adjusted EBITDA and Economic Earnings per Share, respectively, in 2022

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. and SAN FRANCISCO, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMG), a leading partner to independent active investment management firms globally, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a majority equity interest in Parnassus Investments (“Parnassus”). After the closing of the transaction, Parnassus partners will continue to own a substantial portion of the equity of the firm and direct its day-to-day operations consistent with AMG’s partnership approach, which is recognized by the marketplace for preserving the operating and investment independence of AMG Affiliates.

With approximately $47 billion under management as of June 30, 2021, Parnassus has been a pioneer in active responsible investing for more than 35 years, focused on investing in companies that generate returns and also have a positive impact on society. Founded in San Francisco in 1984, the firm integrates deep fundamental and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) research into its collaborative, high-conviction, low turnover investment process, and is today the largest pure-play ESG mutual fund company in the U.S. With more than 95% of its mutual fund AUM in strategies with a Morningstar RatingTM of 4 or 5 stars, and each of its equity funds maintaining top sustainability ratings, Parnassus intends to provide investors with attractive long-term, risk-adjusted returns by investing in high-quality businesses at reasonable prices. As with all AMG Affiliates, the Parnassus investment process will not change as a result of its partnership with AMG, and the Parnassus investment team will remain fully independent.