Sprout AI Inc. Commences Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

CALGARY, Alberta, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Sprout AI Inc. (CSE: SPRT) ("Sprout AI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that as of the date hereof, the Company has satisfied all requirements for its common shares to be listed on the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). As of market open on July 5, 2021, Sprout AI's common shares have begun trading on the CSE under the trading symbol SPRT.
"On behalf of the Sprout AI team, I'm happy to announce that we see a future where everyone has access to the highest quality plant-based consumable products. That’s why we continue to develop leading technologies, systems and concepts that make plant-based consumables safer and more effective, while reducing our sector’s impact on the planet and, above all, offer complete transparency in product production and traceability," said Chris Bolton, CEO Sprout AI.
Everleaf Capital Corp. acted as strategic advisor to Sprout AI in its go public transaction.
More information about the business of the Company can be found in the final long form prospectus of Sprout AI dated May 31, 2021, and the listing statement dated June 30, 2021, both available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.
About Sprout AI
Sprout AI is a technology company in the business of planning, designing, manufacturing and/or assembling scalable AI-controlled vertical cultivation equipment for international urban farming. The adaptive technology produces an environment with improved growing parameters and early detection of adverse conditions, resulting in consistent and repeatable crops with shorter cultivation cycles, independent of geographic climates. The self-contained multilevel rolling rack technology increases the cubic cultivation area while mitigating the risk of outside and cross-contaminants.
