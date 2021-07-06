H-CYTE Announces Publication of Additional Data that Further Supports Efficacy of Innovative PRP-PBMC Treatment Aimed at Helping to Improve Overall Lung Health

Study Successfully Met Goal of Statistically Significant Improvement in Pulmonary Function at 3 Months Post-Treatment

H-CYTE, Inc., a medical biosciences company focused on the field of regenerative medicine, today announced the publication of new data supporting the safety and efficacy of its innovative autologous treatment in helping improve overall lung health.



Published in the peer reviewed Journal of Regenerative Medicine & Biology Research, the observational study demonstrated statistically significant improvement in pulmonary function (FEV1% predicted) at 3 months and quality of life (CCQ) at 3-6, and 12 months post-treatment for GOLD stage 3 and 4 patients. The study, titled “Platelet Rich Plasma-Platelet Concentrate Therapy in COPD: an Observational Cohort Study,” is available at https://athenaeumpub.com/wp-content/uploads/Platelet-Rich-Plasma-Plate ....

The Institutional Review Board (IRB) approved study was conducted in 419 patients* with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Results demonstrated 67% of participants treated with PRP-PBMC experienced either an improvement in their pulmonary lung function or no decline from baseline at 3 months with just one treatment. In addition, the study demonstrated statistically and clinically significant quality of life improvement. 83% of patients saw improvement at 3 months, 78% of patients at 6 months, and 73% of patients at 12 months post-treatment.

Patients remained on any physician prescribed medications for their condition. The most common maintenance treatments for COPD include inhaled corticosteroids, beta-2 agonists, anticholinergics, nebulized albuterol and supplemental oxygen for the duration of the study. All participants tolerated the procedure well, and there were no reportable adverse or unexpected events.

H-CYTE Chief Executive Officer Robert Greif stated, “Today’s positive news is a furtherance of our recent publications showing clinically significant real-world data relating to our autologous treatment aimed at improving lung health. With this additional published peer reviewed study, we add to our growing repository of supportive data, allowing us to better quantify real world results while strengthening the value proposition that we believe our treatments can provide our patients.”