Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Target Enrollment Achieved in the Phase 3 PaTHway Trial of TransCon PTH (palopegteriparatide) in Adults with Hypoparathyroidism (HP) and Provides a Comprehensive Global Clinical Program Update

– Defined pathway for global regulatory filings –

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND), a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its innovative TransCon technologies to create new product candidates that address unmet medical needs, today announced it has reached the target enrollment in the phase 3 PaTHway Trial, a trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of TransCon PTH (palopegteriparatide) in addition to providing a comprehensive global clinical program update.

“The durable benefit demonstrated in our phase 2 PaTH Forward Trial Week 58 data supports the use of TransCon PTH as a potential new treatment paradigm for adults with HP. We are committed to bringing TransCon PTH as quickly as possible to all patients with HP independent of etiology,” said Jan Mikkelsen, Ascendis Pharma’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Given the strong demand and our commitment to patients and clinical investigators, although we stopped screening new subjects in early June, if any subject had started the screening process by June 7th, they will be enrolled in the phase 3 PaTHway Trial if all the criteria are met. We anticipate announcing top-line results from the PaTHway Trial in the first quarter of 2022, and if successful, followed by an expected NDA submission in mid-2022.”

“We are pleased to continue extending the global clinical reach for TransCon PTH for all HP patients as a key component of our Vision 3x3. With recent acceptances from regulatory authorities relating to the PaTHway Japan Trial and the PaTHway China Trial through VISEN Pharmaceuticals (VISEN), we believe we now have a defined pathway to obtain regulatory approval in countries representing over 400,000 patients,” continued Mr. Mikkelsen.

The PaTHway Trial is a phase 3, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial in North America and Europe evaluating the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of palopegteriparatide in adults with HP. The primary efficacy endpoint is the proportion of subjects with albumin-adjusted serum calcium within the normal range, and independent from active vitamin D and therapeutic doses of calcium (≤ 600 mg/day) at 26 weeks. If successful, Ascendis expects to submit an NDA to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in mid-2022 and subsequently submit a Marketing Authorisation Application to the European Medicines Agency.