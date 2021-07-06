checkAd

Link Engineering Looks to a Sustainable Future with Enrollment in DTE Energy’s MIGreenPower Program

Link Engineering Company has made a 20-year clean energy commitment, with 100% of the company’s electricity use attributed to renewable energy by 2030

Detroit, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) and Link Engineering Company, a global leader in testing equipment and solutions and a subsidiary of Link Group, Inc. (LINK), today announced the engineering company’s enrollment in DTE’s MIGreenPower program. MIGreenPower is a voluntary renewable energy program that enables DTE Electric customers to attribute a percentage of their electricity use to DTE’s wind and solar projects. Link Engineering Company has committed to a 20-year, escalating enrollment that culminates in 100% of the company’s electricity use attributed to renewable energy by 2030.

 

Link Engineering Company has been dedicated to cultivating positive growth and advancing the testing industry since 1935. Founded in Detroit, Michigan, the company is currently led by members of the second and third generation of the Link family. With decades of testing experience in brakes, wheel-end, transmission and driveline, springs, steering, and a wide range of servo-dynamic applications as well as climatic systems, LINK is a trusted global testing partner with a vast knowledge base. The company is headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan, with facilities around the world that support industries ranging from automotive, rail, aerospace, civil engineering and refrigeration.

 

“At LINK, our specialty has always been developing innovative, custom-engineered solutions and investing in advanced technologies to maximize the value and level of capabilities we provide to our customers,” said Matthew Link, president and co-owner, Link Group, Inc. “We consider it our responsibility to spearhead industry initiatives for the benefit of all – and that includes sustainability. As a family business and a company with many long-term team members, MIGreenPower lets us look to a cleaner future for my children, as well as for future generations of employees.”

 

By enrolling in MIGreenPower, LINK is supporting the development of future wind and solar projects in Michigan. The company joins more than 350 businesses and 32,000 residential customers who are using MIGreenPower to reduce their impact on the environment and meet their sustainability goals. Prominent subscribers include General Motors, Ford Motor Company, the University of Michigan, Bedrock, the Detroit Zoo and the State of Michigan. MIGreenPower ranks among the top three voluntary renewable energy programs in the United States.

