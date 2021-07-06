checkAd

Seaborn Selects Infinera’s ICE6 Technology and Expands Spectrum Delivery in the Americas

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) and Seaborn Networks (Seaborn), a leading developer-owner-operator of submarine fiber optic cable systems, announced today the selection of Infinera’s industry-leading ICE6 800G coherent technology for Seaborn’s subsea network. Once deployed on Seaborn’s network, Infinera’s ICE6-powered solution will provide Seaborn with an architecture that can deliver 400 GbE services, including the option for direct PoP-to-PoP transport. Leveraging Infinera’s existing solutions, Seaborn has expanded its shared spectrum services in the Americas. Delivering flexible spectrum sharing services for both the core network and customer-specific applications is fundamental in enabling Seaborn to continue to lead the way in sustainable, high-quality, high-capacity IP and content services for the Americas.

“Seaborn is delighted to be side by side with Infinera as our technology partner as we move the needle once again in service delivery capabilities for the Americas,” commented Paul Cannon, Vice President of Network Development at Seaborn. “With Infinera’s solutions, Seaborn can offer a fully integrated spectrum solution across our subsea networks, which is fundamental to delivering sustainable capacity solutions to our customers while also enabling our larger customers to benefit from end-to-end spectrum capabilities with the freedom to select hardware and platforms in their existing high-capacity PoP locations. Once Infinera’s ICE6 technology is deployed on our network this summer, Seaborn will be positioned to deliver industry-leading 400 GbE PoP-to-PoP services at distances over 10,000 km.”

Seaborn operates two high-capacity open cable systems, Seabras-1 and AMX-1, with connections between Brazil and the U.S. offering a range of managed digital services and wavelength services. With Infinera’s submarine network solution, Seaborn offers its customers new, highly granular, all-optical spectrum sharing services. This is enabled by the Smart Spectrum feature within Infinera’s Intelligent Power Management (IPM) solution. Smart Spectrum allows Seaborn to offer multiple virtual fiber pairs to its customers so they can take advantage of open cable demarcation, while being protected from potential optical power instability caused by other tenants on the same fiber pair. Infinera’s 800G solution will enable Seaborn to enhance its network to deliver maximum capacity at the longest reach and offer enhanced service flexibility, while reducing operating costs and delivering savings it can pass on to its customers.

