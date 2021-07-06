checkAd

Knight Therapeutics Announces Health Canada Approval for NERLYNX (Neratinib) to Treat HER2-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.07.2021, 14:00  |  36   |   |   

MONTREAL, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD), (“Knight”) a pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that Health Canada has approved NERLYNX (neratinib) in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer, who have received two or more prior anti-HER2-based regimens in the metastatic setting. The approval was based on results of the global Phase III NALA trial. Knight has the exclusive right to commercialize NERLYNX in Canada under the terms of a license agreement entered into with Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI).

According to Canadian Cancer Statistics, breast cancer accounts for one-quarter (25%) of all new cancer cases in women2. Approximately 27,700 women were diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020, and 5,100 died of the disease in the same year2. Studies show that up to 20% of breast cancer tumors have an over-expression of the HER2 protein. Women with breast cancer that over-expresses HER2, referred to as HER2-positive breast cancer, are at greater risk for disease progression and death than women whose tumors do not over-express HER2. Although research has shown that trastuzumab can reduce the risk of early stage HER2-positive breast cancer recurring, up to 25% of treated patients experience recurrence within 10 years, the majority of which are metastatic recurrences4-5.

“We are pleased to provide Canadian HER2-positive breast cancer patients and physicians with an effective medicine following previous treatment with other anti-HER2 agents in the metastatic setting,” said Jody Engel, Country Manager Canada at Knight Therapeutics Inc. “This approval will add another indication to NERLYNX’s current usage in extended adjuvant breast cancer.”

About NERLYNX

NERLYNX is a potent irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor, or TKI, that blocks signal transduction through the human epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2 and HER4. On July 16, 2019, Health Canada approved NERLYNX for the extended adjuvant treatment of women with early-stage hormone receptor positive, HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer within one year after completion of trastuzumab-based adjuvant therapy1. NERLYNX is now covered by several private insurance companies in Canada.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Knight Therapeutics Announces Health Canada Approval for NERLYNX (Neratinib) to Treat HER2-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer MONTREAL, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD), (“Knight”) a pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that Health Canada has approved NERLYNX (neratinib) in combination with …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
ALSTOM SA: Alstom to lead the way to greener and smarter mobility, worldwide
Valneva to Host Symposium on COVID-19 and Chikungunya Vaccine Candidates at 31st European Congress ...
Pharmagest Interactive: ORDINARY ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 29 JUNE 2021 - RESULTS OF THE VOTES
Ultimovacs’ Announces Review Article Highlighting Telomerase-based Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines
MYM Shareholders Approve Plan of Arrangement with IM Cannabis
Allarity Therapeutics Receives Acceptance & Review Notification from U.S. FDA for Pre-Market ...
UPDATE -- Corporation Geekco Technologies Inc. (Geekco) Announces a New Strategic Partnership With ...
Albioma: Total number of shares and voting rights in the share capital as at 30 June 2021
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Record Q2 Production
Titel
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Intertape Polymer Group Announces Agreement to Acquire Nuevopak
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) Builds on Second Quarter Milestones ...
Spero Therapeutics Announces $40 Million Equity Investment from Pfizer Inc. and Licensing Agreement ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus