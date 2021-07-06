checkAd

Bionano Genomics Announces Significant Progress in China with WeHealth Shanghai’s Adoption of Bionano’s Saphyr System and the Demonstration by Various Institutions of Optical Genome Mapping in Reproductive Health and Genetics

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.07.2021, 14:00  |  37   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced significant progress in China with the adoption of its Saphyr System for optical genome mapping (OGM) by WeHealth Shanghai, a leading provider of genome analysis services in reproductive health. The adoption was announced at the Structural Variation Symposium in Shanghai, organized with support from the Shanghai Society of Genetics. WeHealth announced the launch of its complete genome-analysis offering with OGM combined with whole-exome or whole-genome sequencing.

The Structural Variation Symposium also featured a series of scientific presentations covering a wide range of applications of OGM in genome analysis. Multiple presentations were delivered on reproductive health, a significant need and opportunity in China with approximately 16 million births annually. Dr. Xiangdong Kong from The First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University used OGM for prenatal testing in families with a history of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), a form of muscular dystrophy. Since the current standard of care for FSHD analysis uses an antiquated technology requiring quantities of DNA far greater than can be collected by amniocentesis, prenatal testing for FSHD has not occurred in China. Using OGM, Dr. Kong successfully analyzed 12 prenatal specimens for FSHD, representing an opportunity to redefine the standard of care in China regarding FSHD analysis with OGM.

Dr. Miao Jiang from The First Affiliated Hospital of Soochow University studied the blood clotting disorder hemophilia A. Approximately 40% of hemophilia A cases are caused by a large inversion in the gene for the blood clotting factor F8. Currently, the diagnostic workflow for hemophilia A testing consists of a combination of two types of polymerase chain reaction (PCR), multiplex ligation-dependent probe amplification (MLPA), Sanger sequencing and a custom next-generation sequencing (NGS) panel. Dr. Jiang showed that OGM can replace four traditional techniques with a single assay, and that OGM combined with the NGS panel has the potential to be the new standard for hemophilia A testing.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bionano Genomics Announces Significant Progress in China with WeHealth Shanghai’s Adoption of Bionano’s Saphyr System and the Demonstration by Various Institutions of Optical Genome Mapping in Reproductive Health and Genetics SAN DIEGO, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced significant progress in China with the adoption of its Saphyr System for optical genome mapping (OGM) by WeHealth Shanghai, a leading provider of genome …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
ALSTOM SA: Alstom to lead the way to greener and smarter mobility, worldwide
Valneva to Host Symposium on COVID-19 and Chikungunya Vaccine Candidates at 31st European Congress ...
Pharmagest Interactive: ORDINARY ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 29 JUNE 2021 - RESULTS OF THE VOTES
Ultimovacs’ Announces Review Article Highlighting Telomerase-based Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines
MYM Shareholders Approve Plan of Arrangement with IM Cannabis
Allarity Therapeutics Receives Acceptance & Review Notification from U.S. FDA for Pre-Market ...
UPDATE -- Corporation Geekco Technologies Inc. (Geekco) Announces a New Strategic Partnership With ...
Albioma: Total number of shares and voting rights in the share capital as at 30 June 2021
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Record Q2 Production
Titel
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Intertape Polymer Group Announces Agreement to Acquire Nuevopak
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) Builds on Second Quarter Milestones ...
Spero Therapeutics Announces $40 Million Equity Investment from Pfizer Inc. and Licensing Agreement ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus