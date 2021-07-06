Splash Beverage Group Continues to Drive Rapid Expansion of SALT Tequila Brand; Signs with Legendary Distribution Company Eagle Brands to Drive Growth in Miami-Dade and Florida Markets

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) ("Splash" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced its SALT tequila is now distributed by Eagle Brands Inc. (Eagle Brands), a family owned juggernaut in the beverage distribution business. The agreement ensures a large increase in exposure for SALT tequila, as the product will be the focus of several launch activities and events.

•SALT Tequila earns distribution from Eagle Brands Inc., responsible for the sale of over 8 million cases of beer, wine cider and non-alcoholic products annually. •The deal extends SALT Tequila's reach to nearly 3 million people in greater Miami-Dade County area

Eagle Brands is a top independent distributor in Miami-Dade County. Founded in 1984, Eagle brands today is the descendant of a family-owned business built from the ground up by enterprising, visionary Cuban immigrants. Equipped with a team of over 300 dedicated employees combining to distribute more than 8 million cases of beer, wine, cider and non-alcoholic products annually to nearly 4,500 retail customers in Dade and Monroe counties.

Robert Nistico, CEO of Splash, said, "We're thrilled to engage Eagle Brands to launch SALT tequila into the Miami-Dade and neighboring markets. With over 300 experienced and motivated Eagle Brands team members, we are confident SALT Tequila will experience rapid market exposure under their management." He added, "The team at Eagle Brands has proven to be dedicated to successful product launches and beyond regular distribution, the team has a few special events and launch activities this summer up there sleave that we are excited to share more about in the near future."

SALT Tequila is a naturally flavored 100% Blanco agave tequila with a clean and sweet taste and is grown, distilled, and bottled in the Jalisco, Mexico region. It is believed to be the first agave 80 proof flavored tequila on the market, currently offered in berry, citrus, and salted chocolate flavors. The SALT brand targets sales from one of the fastest-growing alcoholic beverage categories, with annual tequila consumption in the U.S. up by 14% and the growth of flavored spirits reaching 10-times that of unflavored.