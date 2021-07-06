checkAd

Beam Global Seeks to Set World Record for Longest Flight in a Production Electric Aircraft Powered by Off-Grid Renewable Energy

Media invited to attend electric aircraft flying only on sunshine from Fresno to Sacramento

SAN DIEGO, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global (NASDAQ: Nasdaq: BEEM) will power the longest flight ever in a production electric aircraft powered entirely by off-grid renewable energy. The multi-leg quest starts in Fresno and culminates at a media event in Sacramento on July 15, proving zero emission aviation is not only possible, it’s here.

Members of the media are invited to attend the media event and the stops along the way to explore the plane while it is charging on the tarmac. The stops include Fresno (starting location), Madera, Merced, Modesto, Lodi and Sacramento (ending location). Pilot Joseph Oldham, Founder and CEO of New Vision Aviation and a Central Valley native and Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley will be available for interviews.

As the momentum behind the electrification of transportation continues to grow, this world record attempt will highlight the coming revolution of air travel and the Made in America tools ushering in a new era of clean transportation led by California. Governor Gavin Newsom has even dedicated a portion of the proposed 2021 state budget to mitigating the dangers posed by climate change, including efforts to prioritize zero-emission transportation.

WHO: Beam Global, a clean technology company providing renewable charging infrastructure solutions for electric vehicles, energy security and disaster preparedness and Pilot Joseph Oldham of New Vision Aviation. a 501(c)3 non-profit charitable organization dedicated to providing residents and youth from disadvantaged communities in the San Joaquin Valley with the opportunity to experience flight and begin training for careers in aviation.

WHAT: World record attempt at the longest flight of a production electric aircraft powered by off-grid, renewable energy

WHEN: Wednesday, July 14 and Thursday, July 15

SCHEDULE: Media can attend any stop along the way.

Wednesday, July 14 (times may vary due to weather)

  • Fresno: Fresno Chandler Executive Airport at 510 Kearney Blvd., Fresno CA 93706, interviews 5:30-6am, trip launches with takeoff at 6:30am
  • Madera: Madera Municipal Airport (MAE) at 4020 Aviation Dr., Madera CA 93637, interviews 7-8:30am
  • Merced: Merced Regional Airport at 20 Macready Dr., Merced CA 95341, interviews 9:15-10:15am
  • Modesto: Modesto City -County Airport at 617 Airport Way, Modesto CA 95354, interviews 11:15am-12:00pm

Thursday, July 15 (times may vary due to weather)

  • Modesto: Modesto City -County Airport at 617 Airport Way, Modesto CA 95354, interviews 5:30-6am, trip continues with takeoff at 6:15am
  • Lodi: Lodi Airport at N99 Frontage Road, Acampo CA 95220, interviews 7-9:00am
  • Sacramento: Sacramento Executive Airport at 6151 Freeport Blvd., Sacramento CA 95822
    • Touchdown ~10:05am
    • Special event for media and guests: 9:30am-11am

RSVP REQUIRED: Please RSVP to press@beamforall.com by July 13 to press@beamforall.com attend the media event in Sacramento or to attend any stop along the route.

