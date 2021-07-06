PWT and Genesys become the H2O Innovation Specialty Chemicals Group, Expand Sales Force and Manufacturing Capacity
QUEBEC CITY, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: HEO) – H2O Innovation Inc. (“H2O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) is proud to announce that its two specialty chemical
business lines, PWTTM and Genesys, came together on July 1, 2021, to form the H2O Innovation Specialty Chemicals Group. The Corporation will increase at the same time its
sales force with the addition of new territory managers and its manufacturing capacity in its Cheshire (UK) facility. While both entities will continue to exist in this new group, and there will be
no changes to the current product portfolio, the new combined management structure will leverage the strengths of the leadership of Genesys and PWT.
It has been 18 months since H2O Innovation completed the acquisition of Genesys International Ltd, with the goal of eventually creating, with PWT, a single specialty chemicals group with a common vision. Mr. Steve Chesters will lead this team as Vice President and Managing Director, Ryan Furukawa will assume the role of Vice President - Technology, Matt Armstrong will become Vice President - Sales and Mazen Ellabban will take on the position of Global Mining Industry Manager.
“This new structure will bring the wealth of membrane knowledge that exists within both the PWT and Genesys sales, research and manufacturing teams to all our customers. They will also have access to a wider range of chemical products and services. We are of course committed to respect agreements currently in place as we look for every opportunity to bring the synergy of the combined group to the market through our distribution network”, stated Frédéric Dugré, President and Chief Executive Officer of H2O Innovation.
The specialty chemicals team has long considered the benefits of local presence in high-potential regions, such as Middle East and Asia. Starting July 1, 2021, Mr. Iqbal Ahmad will represent H2O Innovation in Southeast Asia. Iqbal has developed a tremendous level of expertise having worked extensively on significant projects across these regions in his long tenure in the water treatment industry. Currently based in New Zealand, he will be responsible for supporting growth of Genesys and PWT distributors, in part by continuing to implement the Corporation’s Key Account strategy. Further hires in North America as well as internationally are also expected by the end of the fiscal year.
0 Kommentare