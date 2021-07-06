PWT and Genesys become the H2O Innovation Specialty Chemicals Group, Expand Sales Force and Manufacturing Capacity

QUEBEC CITY, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: HEO) – H 2 O Innovation Inc. (“H 2 O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) is proud to announce that its two specialty chemical business lines, PWTTM and Genesys, came together on July 1, 2021, to form the H 2 O Innovation Specialty Chemicals Group. The Corporation will increase at the same time its sales force with the addition of new territory managers and its manufacturing capacity in its Cheshire (UK) facility. While both entities will continue to exist in this new group, and there will be no changes to the current product portfolio, the new combined management structure will leverage the strengths of the leadership of Genesys and PWT.



It has been 18 months since H 2 O Innovation completed the acquisition of Genesys International Ltd, with the goal of eventually creating, with PWT, a single specialty chemicals group with a common vision. Mr. Steve Chesters will lead this team as Vice President and Managing Director, Ryan Furukawa will assume the role of Vice President - Technology, Matt Armstrong will become Vice President - Sales and Mazen Ellabban will take on the position of Global Mining Industry Manager.