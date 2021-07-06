Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Preethi Sundaram, Ph.D. as Chief Product Development Officer

“On behalf of Catalyst, I am very pleased to welcome Dr. Sundaram to the Catalyst senior leadership team. Dr. Sundaram’s extensive product development and portfolio building experience uniquely qualifies her for this newly-created position, as she will be charged with overseeing the development and management of Catalyst’s product pipeline and portfolio,” said Patrick J. McEnany, Chairman and CEO of Catalyst. “As Chief Product Development Officer, Dr. Sundaram will lead the strategy and direct the development of programs from early-stage R&D assets through late-stage clinical programs that will be focused on developing therapies to treat rare diseases.”

CORAL GABLES, Fla., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Catalyst") (Nasdaq: CPRX), a commercial-stage, patient-centric biopharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing, developing and commercializing novel high-quality medicines for patients living with rare diseases, today announced the appointment of Dr. Preethi Sundaram as Chief Product Development Officer. This position will report to the Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Sundaram added, “I am delighted to join the Catalyst team at such a transformational time, as we continue our efforts to discover and develop innovative therapies to treat rare diseases, with the ultimate goal of helping patients, caregivers and family members globally. I look forward to using my broad experience in leading portfolio strategy, driving execution and development to further deliver on Catalyst’s vision to make a positive difference for those in need of effective new treatment options.”

Dr. Sundaram has more than 20 years' experience leading, managing, and mentoring teams delivering lifesaving medicines to patients. Since 2005, Dr. Sundaram was employed in various positions at Sanofi, S.A. spanning R&D and Medical Affairs, including as Global Clinical Research Director, International Development, Global Project Head, Multiple Therapeutic Area Programs, and more recently as Global Head Medical Operations, General Medicines Business Unit. In this most recent role, she led critical global medical operational functions, including the oversight of portfolio financials, delivery of key strategic and operational milestones, as well as being responsible for the leadership of portfolio management functions across all therapeutic areas (Diabetes, Cardiovascular, & Established products). Prior to joining Sanofi, Dr. Sundaram held leadership positions at Abbott Labs and Covance. Prior to her industry tenure, Dr. Sundaram held clinical and faculty positions within academia and start-up environments in India, Australia, and the UK.