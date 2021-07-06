Belo Sun Provides a Corporate Update, Announces AGM Voting Results

COVID-19: Belo Sun closely monitors developments around the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company continues to follow the recommended measures by public health and government authorities. Currently, none of our employees in Brazil or Canada have been diagnosed with the virus. Belo Sun will continue to monitor the situation with our priority being the health and safety of our employees and our surrounding communities.

TORONTO, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belo Sun Mining Corp. (“Belo Sun” or the “Company”) (TSX:BSX OTCQX:BSXGF) is pleased to provide a corporate update and inform the voting results from the Annual General Meeting of shareholders.

Indigenous Study: Belo Sun successfully completed and submitted the Indigenous Study (the “Study”) to FUNAI (Fundação Nacional do Indio or Federal Agency of Indigenous Affairs) which has been approved by FUNAI for its final presentation to the surrounding Indigenous Communities.

Belo Sun is coordinating and working co-operatively with SESAI (Secretaria Especial de Saúde Indígena - Secretary for Indigenous Health) and FUNAI on the best process to complete the required presentation in consideration of the current status of the COVID-19 situation and following comprehensive health and safety protocols. Belo Sun, in consultation with FUNAI, agreed that meetings would only be held after the Indigenous communities had been fully vaccinated and after adhering to all local, state, and Federal COVID-19 protocols and regulations and with respect to the Indigenous people’s land and heritage.

President and CEO, Peter Tagliamonte commented “Notwithstanding the continuing challenges and restrictions of the pandemic, Belo Sun will always proceed in a mindful and conscientious manner and work closely with the Indigenous and Local Communities, and various government agencies as we advance the Volta Grande Project. With increased vaccinations and improving health and safety conditions, Belo Sun anticipates that improving circumstances will allow FUNAI to lift restrictions and permit access to Indigenous land and allow Belo Sun to safely present the Study to Indigenous communities in the near future.”