ADM Endeavors Inc Engages Findit To Improve Online Presence with a Customized Marketing Campaign

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Findit, Inc., a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com®, a social networking management platform and online marketing service, has been engaged by ADM Endeavors Inc. (OTCQB:ADMQ) to provide …

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Findit, Inc., a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com®, a social networking management platform and online marketing service, has been engaged by ADM Endeavors Inc. (OTCQB:ADMQ) to provide them with a full online marketing campaign to improve their online presence and increase their organic search results in search engines and build their brand throughout social media.

ADM Endeavors Inc. will be receiving content creation and posting through Findit® as well as social sharing. Findit will produce fresh content on a daily basis highlighting ADM Endeavors, their subsidiaries and their products.