checkAd

HEICO Corporation to Acquire Two Advanced Aerospace & Defense Manufacturers

Autor: Accesswire
06.07.2021, 14:00  |  55   |   |   

Flight Support Group to Acquire Ridge Engineering, Inc. and The Bechdon Company, Inc.HOLLYWOOD, FL and HAMPSTEAD, MD / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A and HEI) today announced that its Flight Support Group entered into a …

Flight Support Group to Acquire Ridge Engineering, Inc. and The Bechdon Company, Inc.

HOLLYWOOD, FL and HAMPSTEAD, MD / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A and HEI) today announced that its Flight Support Group entered into a purchase agreement to acquire 89% of Ridge Engineering, Inc. ("Ridge") and The Bechdon Company, Inc. ("Bechdon") (together, the “Companies”) for cash at closing, plus potential additional cash consideration to be paid if certain post-closing earnings levels are attained. Additional financial details were not disclosed.

HEICO expects the acquisitions to be accretive to its earnings within the first year following closing.

Founded in 1967, Hampstead, MD-based Ridge is a leader in performing tight-tolerance machining and brazing of large-sized parts in mission-critical defense and aerospace applications.

Upper Marlboro, MD-based Bechdon was founded in 1966 and provides machining, fabrication, and welding services for aerospace, defense, and other industrial applications. Bechdon is a key subcontractor to Ridge for subcomponents used in Ridge's final assemblies.

David Tracey, whose father Robert founded Ridge, will continue to lead the Company in his existing role as President, along with Rick Troutman, Ridge's CFO. Together, Mr. Tracey and Mr. Troutman will hold 11% ownership of the Companies.

Ridge operates out of an 87,500-square-foot facility and is constructing an 87,000-square-foot facility on an adjacent lot to support the company's anticipated growth. Bechdon currently operates out of a 42,000-square-foot facility. Ridge and Bechdon together employ 196 team members, and HEICO stated that it does not expect any material staff turnover to result from the acquisition.

Laurans A. Mendelson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of HEICO Corporation, along with Eric A. Mendelson, HEICO's Co-President and Chief Executive Officer of HEICO's Flight Support Group, jointly commented, "Over the past 31 years, we've visited countless aerospace manufacturing facilities, and we've never before seen such specialized machined and brazing capabilities under one roof that supply products critical to the aerospace industry. We welcome David, Rick, and the exceptionally skilled team at Ridge and Bechdon to the HEICO family of entrepreneur-driven companies."

Seite 1 von 3
Heico Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HEICO Corporation to Acquire Two Advanced Aerospace & Defense Manufacturers Flight Support Group to Acquire Ridge Engineering, Inc. and The Bechdon Company, Inc.HOLLYWOOD, FL and HAMPSTEAD, MD / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A and HEI) today announced that its Flight Support Group entered into a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Focus Graphite Inc. Enters into $12 Million Equity Facility with Alumina Partners
George Palikaras Reports Holdings in Meta Materials Inc.
Orosur Mining Inc Announces Colombia Update
CopperBank Repays Debenture
Seabridge Gold and Eskay Mining Enter into Cost Sharing Agreement and Financing on Coulter Creek ...
AI/ML Innovations Inc. Engages Volt Strategic Partners and TDM Financial for Capital Market ...
Stabilisation Notice
Gabriel Resources Ltd. Incentive Scheme Issuance
Blue Lagoon Accelerates Drill Program - Adds Second Drill Rig at Dome Mountain
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Indonesian Government Allocates Lemang Gas
Titel
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
CanaFarma Announces MOU to Acquire Vertical Wellness
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
META Provides Update to Shareholders on Exchange Process and Timing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Vertex Energy Announces Agreement To Divest Used Motor Oil Collection and Recycling Assets for $140 ...
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Update on Maari Acquisition
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Announces Management Cease Trade Order Has Been Extended to ...
MorphoSys Announces Expiration of the Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Acquisition of ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.06.21