HEICO Corporation to Acquire Two Advanced Aerospace & Defense Manufacturers

HEICO expects the acquisitions to be accretive to its earnings within the first year following closing.

HOLLYWOOD, FL and HAMPSTEAD, MD / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A and HEI) today announced that its Flight Support Group entered into a purchase agreement to acquire 89% of Ridge Engineering, Inc. ("Ridge") and The Bechdon Company, Inc. ("Bechdon") (together, the “Companies”) for cash at closing, plus potential additional cash consideration to be paid if certain post-closing earnings levels are attained. Additional financial details were not disclosed.

Founded in 1967, Hampstead, MD-based Ridge is a leader in performing tight-tolerance machining and brazing of large-sized parts in mission-critical defense and aerospace applications.

Upper Marlboro, MD-based Bechdon was founded in 1966 and provides machining, fabrication, and welding services for aerospace, defense, and other industrial applications. Bechdon is a key subcontractor to Ridge for subcomponents used in Ridge's final assemblies.

David Tracey, whose father Robert founded Ridge, will continue to lead the Company in his existing role as President, along with Rick Troutman, Ridge's CFO. Together, Mr. Tracey and Mr. Troutman will hold 11% ownership of the Companies.

Ridge operates out of an 87,500-square-foot facility and is constructing an 87,000-square-foot facility on an adjacent lot to support the company's anticipated growth. Bechdon currently operates out of a 42,000-square-foot facility. Ridge and Bechdon together employ 196 team members, and HEICO stated that it does not expect any material staff turnover to result from the acquisition.

Laurans A. Mendelson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of HEICO Corporation, along with Eric A. Mendelson, HEICO's Co-President and Chief Executive Officer of HEICO's Flight Support Group, jointly commented, "Over the past 31 years, we've visited countless aerospace manufacturing facilities, and we've never before seen such specialized machined and brazing capabilities under one roof that supply products critical to the aerospace industry. We welcome David, Rick, and the exceptionally skilled team at Ridge and Bechdon to the HEICO family of entrepreneur-driven companies."