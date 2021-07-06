checkAd

ASPZ Updates Shareholders

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Asia Properties Inc. (OTC PINK:ASPZ) today announced that it is updating shareholders on its status and about its intent to pursue investments in gold claims in Alaska.

The Company is currently negotiating for gold producing offshore leases and claims made famous by the show: Bering Sea Gold, which airs on The Discovery Channel.

CEO Debra Childers, said 'we are exciting about our new gold business direction and have set a goal to upload all our filings by end of July, 2021. We successfully canceled 1.55 billion shares as disclosed in our 8K filing on May 20, 2021.'

Please visit our new website: www.aspzgold.com

ASPZ intends to complete all its filings on OTC Markets and become Pink Current within Q3, 2021. ASPZ then intends to apply to up-list to OTCQB, then to the OTCQX.

About the Company

Asia Properties Inc, is a Wyoming, USA domiciled junior mining company, intent on acquiring gold claims and mines and then securitizing them on the blockchain via ICOs and STOs, The Company will then list the tokens on highly liquid exchanges such as Uniswap and Binance.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plans of the Company, statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding the Company's financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases 'plans,' 'would be,' 'will allow,' 'intends to,' 'may result,' 'are expected to,' 'will continue,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'estimate,' 'project,' 'indicate,' 'could,' 'potentially,' 'should,' 'believe,' 'think,' 'considers' or similar expressions are intended to identify 'forward-looking statements.' These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of local, regional, and global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

ASPZ has 77.84 million shares issued and outstanding with 26.60 million shares at DTC.

Contact:

Aric Recker
Investor Relations
Tel(248) 291-7494
arecker@iroverflow.com

For more information on Asia Properties Inc please visit:
www.aszpgold.com

SOURCE: Asia Properties, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654213/ASPZ-Updates-Shareholders

