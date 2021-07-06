checkAd

Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Joint Venture with Premiere Empire Energy to Immediately Begin Installation of 21 Electronic Charging Stations

Premiere Empire to Focus on Implementation of Initial 21 EV Charging Station Locations in its Control

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) ("the Company") (http://www.GreenRainSolar.com), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, today announced that its Joint Venture (JV) with Premiere Empire Energy, LLC, ("Premiere") to provide electric charging stations to both company's clients and will begin to install 21 EV Charging stations in the New York area this week.

Premiere has provided a list of 21 EV Charging stations at which the JV will begin installation in the coming week.

Empire Energy provides EV charging management solutions made easy with premium customer service to its clients. It allows their customers to take advantage of valuable rebates available under federal and state sustainability programs; to control access, set pricing and review real-time data on station usage and performance; and to get help when needed, day or night, with 24/7 support for their customers and their drivers/customers.

CEO James DiPrima stated, "With the initial list of 21 EV Stations, provided by Premiere, we are quickly moving towards an ever increasing flow of revenues into the Company. This JV is quickly demonstrating that it should result in an increase in the value of our shareholders equity."

About Premiere Empire Energy:

Premier Empire Energy is a leading New York Energy Supply Company (ESCO). Premier Empire Energy, provides energy services to small business, commercial, and residential customers in deregulated energy markets. We strive to provide our customers with the most competitive electricity and natural gas rates, in an effort to become New York's favorite energy supplier!​​ ​

We look forward to providing our clients with our most competitive electric and natural gas rates, and becoming their favorite commercial energy supplier!

An Energy Service Company, commonly referred to as ESCO, is a licensed company that can purchase electricity and natural gas for customers. ESCOs, also referred to as third party supplier, operate in deregulated markets. ESCOs take over the Supply section of a customer's utility bill. Our customers will still be a customer of their Utility, as the utility will be in charge of the delivery of energy and maintenance of the customer's meter and wires.

