Halberd Corporation CEO Letter

Q2-21 Accomplishments and Q3 Plans

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Greetings From The CEO And Staff At HALBERD CORPORATION! (OTC PINK: HALB) As we began the second quarter, the company, along with the rest of the country, was focused on developing antibodies against Covid-19 that could be used as therapeutic and/or diagnostic tools. Because of the apparent effectiveness of the vaccines and other measures, Covid cases have decreased dramatically, necessitating a reprioritization of Halberd's research efforts.

Since Halberd is a small company, we must compete in areas in which the large companies have not been successful, or could not venture due to our intellectual property. Our strong position on extracorporeal treatment of disease as well as the unfulfilled need for effective treatments for Alzheimer's Disease (AD) and many other diseases made our decision mandatory. Application of Halberd's patented technology required development of proprietary antibodies and the conjugation of metallic nanoparticles to facilitate eradication of disease antigens via radio frequency (RF) and lasers. Due to ASU's and GreenBioAZ's expertise in developing and conjugating antibodies with metallic nanoparticles, Halberd decided to capitalize on their talents to develop treatments for AD and other diseases.

Eradication of the conjugated antibody-antigen-nanoparticle requires the optimum expertise in the fields of physics, radio frequency and laser applications. To this end, we engaged Youngstown State University as a research partner on this endeavor.

Very late in the second quarter, our research led us to a new concept for elimination of target disease antigens which may not require conjugation of metallic nanoparticles with designed antibodies or exposure to RF or laser emissive energy. This concept will be developed concurrently with the above described approaches to determine feasibility.

STOCK PERFORMANCE

Because of the reallocation of research efforts described above, stock performance during the second quarter trended downward. Now that we have solidified our focus on non-transient medical conditions, will be launching our Vita-Shield-Max™ immune support product, anticipate up listing to the OTCQB index and are petitioning for listing on a Canadian exchange, we believe the negative factors impacting our stock price in the second quarter should be removed.

