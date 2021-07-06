Madoro Metals Samples up to 12.35 G/T Gold And 1,250 G/T Silver from Newly Discovered Vein Complex at Yautepec Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Madoro Metals Corp. ("Madoro" or the "Company"), a mineral exploration company focused on Oaxaca, Mexico, is pleased to provide an update on recent exploration results from its Yautepec project. As per the …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Madoro Metals Corp. (" Madoro " or the " Company "), a mineral exploration company focused on Oaxaca, Mexico, is pleased to provide an update on recent exploration results from its Yautepec project. As per the Company's press release of April 22, 2021, Madoro added three new mining concessions covering the southern extension of its project based on the Company's exploration model for bonanza-grade Au-Ag polymetallic epithermal systems in Oaxaca. Madoro had since followed up by dispatching its exploration team to map and sample the southern portion of its concessions and encountered a previously unknown 7-km trend of epithermal alteration and veining along the trace of the southern project of the Yautepec project supervolcano (caldera). Specific high-potential exploration targets in this area include the Tecolote , Tortuga-Guiluna, and Southern Dike-Tepeztate vein systems as illustrated below.

12.35 g/t Au and 1,250 g/t Ag from a 0.10 meter quartz vein grab sample within a 400 by 200 meter stockwork vein complex (‘Tecolote' zone)

from a 0.10 meter quartz vein grab sample within a 400 by 200 meter stockwork vein complex (‘Tecolote' zone) 0.54 g/t Ag, 1630 ppm Cu, and 1.26 wt% Zn from a 0.10 meter vein within a 1.1 km dike and vein system; samples along this zone (‘Southern Dike') contain up to 0.30 g/t Au

(Summary geochemical tables for each area appended after text)

"Our recent push into unexplored areas at Yautepec has yielded solid and very positive results, uncovering multiple new mineralized centers, demonstrating proof of concept for our exploration model," said David Jones, Madoro Metals' Exploration Manager and Director. "A general characteristic of districts with a good potential for hosting economic ore bodies is that they look consistently better with work over time; this is certainly the case at Yautepec, and we look forward to continued good news from the field."

Of particular interest is that samples from the Tecolote and Southern Dike areas are at or near the level of fossil surface hot springs (i.e., a ‘paleosurface'), meaning the entire vertical run of potential bonanza epithermal grades is conserved at depth. Metal anomalies are characteristically weak to absent in rocks from paleosurface environments, and thus any anomalies are considered highly favorable as an exploration guide.

Foto: Accesswire

The Madoro team has since focused its exploration efforts along the continued western projection of this mineralized trend, the results from which will be in a subsequent news release.

The Yautepec project is associated with a large ‘supervolcano' (caldera) that lies within a larger 120-kilometer volcanic belt hosting both Fortuna Silver's (NYSE: FSM) San Jose mine and Gold Resources Corp. (AMEX: GORO) Arista-Switchback mine. The areas discussed in this release were recently discovered through systematic application of Madoro's exploration model for bonanza grade Au-Ag-polymetallic epithermal systems in Oaxaca.

Summary tables of geochemical results from recent rock chip sampling in the three newly discovered areas in southern Yautepec project follow (highly anomalous values in bold):

Tecolote Area Rock Chip Sampling Results (n = 34) Element Maximum value Samples with Significant values Lithology of highest value sample Precious metals Ag 1,250 g/t 10 > 0.5 g/t Epithermal vein complex near paleosurface Au 12.35 g/t 5 > 0.05 ppm Epithermal vein complex near paleosurface Base metals Cu 66.6 ppm 7 > 20 ppm Quartz vein breccia Pb 171 ppm 6 > 20 ppm Quartz vein breccia Zn 232 ppm 13 > 50 ppm Oxidized quartz veinlets in tuff Mo 286 ppm 13 > 20 ppm Quartz-veined breccia near paleosurface Pathfinder elements As 8400 ppm 11 > 800 ppm Ferruginous carbonate sinter at paleosurface Ba 6180 ppm 14 > 1100 ppm Laminated carbonate sinter at paleosurface Hg 0.34 ppm 5 > 0.10 ppm Oxide veinlets in argilllized(?) travertine at paleosurface Sb 31.2 ppm 5 > 10 ppm Ferruginous carbonate sinter at paleosurface Se 80 ppm 4 > 1 ppm Banded quartz vein Te 0.88 ppm 4 > 0.4 ppm Oxidized vein breccia Tl 10.6 ppm 8 > 1.0 ppm Iron-rich carbonate sinter at paleosurface

Tortuga-Guiluna Vein Rock Chip Sampling Results (n = 24) Element Maximum value Samples with Significant values Lithology of highest value sample Precious metals Ag 1.7 g/t 3 > 0.50 g/t Silicified hydrothermal breccia subjacent to paleosurface Au 0.06 g/t 3 > 0.02 ppm Silicified hydrothermal breccia subjacent to paleosurface Base metals Cu 10.8 ppm n/a Oxide vein in tuff subjacent to paleosurface Pb 25 ppm 2 > 20 ppm Oxide fracture in argillized tuff subjacent to paleosurface Zn 87 ppm 13 > 20 ppm Oxide vein in tuff subjacent to paleosurface Mo 63.8 ppm 6 > 10 ppm Oxidized quartz veinlet subjacent to paleosurface Pathfinder elements As 6120 ppm 6 > 100 ppm Ferruginous carbonate sinter at paleosurface, possibly w/laminated oxidized sulfides Ba 2970 ppm 20 > 100 ppm Oxidized fracture in argillized tuff subjacent to paleosurface Hg 21.6 ppm 9 > 0.50 ppm Oxidized and argillized volcanic rock subjacent to paleosurface Sb 73.2 ppm 3 > 10 ppm Ferruginous carbonate sinter at paleosurface, possibly w/laminated oxidized sulfides Se 1.2 ppm 2 > 1 ppm Oxidized fracture in tuff subjacent to paleosurface Te 0.15 ppm 5 > 0.50 ppm Ferruginous carbonate sinter at paleosurface, possibly w/laminated oxidized sulfides Tl 0.92 ppm 8 > 0.20 ppm Ferruginous carbonate sinter at paleosurface

Southern Dike - Tepeztate Vein Rock Chip Sampling Results (n = 24) Element Maximum value Samples with Significant values Lithology of highest value sample Precious metals Ag 0.55 g/t 2 > 0.50 g/t Carbonate veined tuff Au 0.30 g/t 3 > 0.10 ppm Quartz veins in lithic tuff Base metals Cu 1630 ppm 1 Strong oxide veining in fractures Pb 19.9 ppm na Carbonate vein Zn 1.26 % 2 > 60 ppm Strong oxide veining in fractures Mo 8.72 ppm 3 > 3 ppm Brecciated quartz vein in silicified and argillized rhyolite dike Pathfinder elements As 347 ppm 10 > 100 ppm Oxidized fractures in lithic tuff Ba 590 ppm 16 > 100 ppm Veined lithic tuff Hg 0.53 ppm 1 Strong oxide veining in fractures Sb 3.04 ppm 1 Strong oxide veining in fractures Se 6.2 ppm 1 Strong oxide veining in fractures Te 0.05 ppm 1 Strong oxide veining in fractures Tl 0.48 ppm 2 > 0.26 ppm Oxidized fractures in lithic tuff

Rock chip samples were prepared for analysis at the ALS-Global facility in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, and pulps were then sent for analysis at ALS-Global laboratory in Vancouver, B.C., Canada.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Robert Johansing, M.Sc., Economic Geologist, and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

About Madoro Metals Corp.

Madoro Metals Corp. (MDM | TSX Venture Exchange; MSTXF | OTC) is a Mexico-focused precious metals company actively engaged in exploration and development of three gold-silver projects in the state of Oaxaca, Mexico. The Yautepec, Magdalena, and Rama de Oro projects each consist of large epithermal systems that are highly prospective for precious metals in structural and geologic settings similar to those of nearby producing mines. Systematic exploration has advanced two of the projects towards drilling with the intention of discovering an economic mineral deposit.

On behalf of Madoro Metals Corp.

"Dusan Berka, P. Eng."

President & CEO

For more information, please contact: Investor Relations via email at info@madorometals.com .

www.madorometals.com

#1450 - 789 W. Pender Street

Vancouver, BC, Canada V6C 1H2

Tel: +1 (604) 681-1568

Email: info@madorometals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Madoro Metals Corp. relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Madoro Metals Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com: