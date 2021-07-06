Golden Lake Completes Six Diamond Drill Holes and Initiates a Plan of Operation on The Jewel Ridge Property, Nevada
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Golden Lake Exploration Inc. (CSE:GLM) ("GLM" or the "Company") (GOLXF-OTCQB) today reported on exploration activities on the company's keystone Jewel Ridge gold property located near the town of Eureka, Nevada.
Highlights
- Diamond drilling resumed on the Jewel Ridge property on May 6, 2021, on hole JR-21-14DD. To date six holes have been completed (JR-21-14DD to JR-21-19DD) comprising 3,125 ft (952.5 meters). Drilling has focused on the Eureka Target on the northern portion of the property.
- Assays for the first three holes (JR-21-14DD to JR-21-16DD) are expected within 7-10 days and will be reported when available.
- Two types of mineralization have been identified on the Eureka Target, included a tabular, shallow dipping zone of "Carlin-style" mineralization intersected in several recent drill holes, and the recently discovered (see Press Release dated February 24, 2021) Carbonate Replacement Deposit ("CRD" bonanza mineralization which returned 3.23 meters averaging 57.16 grams gold per tonne (g/t Au), 452.0 grams silver per tonne (g/t Ag), 7.23 percentage lead (% Pb) and 11.99 percentage zinc (% Zn). This high-grade interval in hole JR-20-12DD (vertical hole) was within a wider zone (combined with Carlin style mineralization) that averaged 9.16 g/t Au, 65.8 g/t Ag. 1.03 % Pb, and 1.90 % Zn over a drill interval of 24.54 meters.
- The Company has engaged EM Strategies, based in Reno, Nevada, for preparation and submission to the Bureau of Land Management ("BLM"), a comprehensive "Plan of Operation" ("PoO") over most of the Jewel Ridge property. The Jewel Ridge PoO represents a significant stage and asset for the company, as the baseline studies completed (biological, hydrological, and archeological) will be essential for any future development of a gold deposit on the Property. The PoO over the Property, and the larger disturbance allowance, will give the Company more flexibility in planning and permitting future drill sites. After the baseline study reports have been approved by the BLM, EM Strategies will submit the complete Plan to the BLM and Nevada Division of Environmental Protection (NDEP) Bureau of Mining Regulation and Reclamation (BMRR), which will include a description of the planned exploration activities and reclamation plan.
- The Company has recently completed a Lidar ("light detection and ranging) survey a remote sensing method that uses light in the form of a pulsed laser to measure ranges (variable distances) to generate precise, three-dimensional information about the surface characteristics of the project ground. The survey was completed by GSP Consulting / Synergy Mapping of Sparks, Nevada and the final product is expected within two weeks. The Lidar survey will be useful given the rugged and variable topography on the property and the multitude of historical workings and disturbances.
Mike England, CEO, states, "Since resuming drilling in early May we have made excellent progress advancing the exploration program on the Jewel Ridge Property. We are looking forward to receiving the first assays from the Phase 2 drill program shortly. In addition to diamond drilling, a program of surface and underground geological mapping and sampling is also in progress".
