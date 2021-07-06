BGC Partners' Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Announcement To Be Issued Prior To Market Open On Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Conference call scheduled for the same day at 10:00 a.m. ET

NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) ("BGC"), a leading global brokerage and financial technology company, today announced the details regarding its second quarter 2021 financial results conference call. This call will take place on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

BGC plans to issue an advisory press release regarding the availability of its consolidated quarterly financial results by 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. BGC's advisory release will notify the public that a full-text financial results press release will be accessible at http://ir.bgcpartners.com.