BGC Partners' Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Announcement To Be Issued Prior To Market Open On Wednesday, August 4, 2021
Conference call scheduled for the same day at 10:00 a.m. ET
NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) ("BGC"), a leading global brokerage and financial technology company, today announced the details regarding its second quarter 2021 financial results conference call. This call will take place on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET.
BGC plans to issue an advisory press release regarding the availability of its consolidated quarterly financial results by 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. BGC's advisory release will notify the public that a full-text financial results press release will be accessible at http://ir.bgcpartners.com.
BGC will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET for investors.
WHO:
BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP)
WHAT:
Second Quarter 2021 financial results conference call
WHEN:
Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET
WHERE:
http://ir.bgcpartners.com
Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Pre-registration may be completed at any time by accessing the pre-registration link on BGC Partners' Investor Relations website, http://ir.bgcpartners.com, or by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10157576/e99c065ad0.
Participants who have not pre-registered may join the call using the following information. Please note that those who do not pre-register may experience greater than normal wait times before being able to join the live call.
LIVE CALL:
Date - Start Time:
8/4/2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET
U.S. Dial In:
