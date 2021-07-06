InVivo Therapeutics Urges All Stockholders to Vote at the 2021 Annual Meeting to Be Held on Friday July 16, 2021

Stockholders holding common stock at the close of business on Monday, May 17 th , 2021 are entitled to vote at the meeting, even if they have subsequently sold their shares. Stockholders who have previously submitted their proxy or otherwise voted and who do not want to change their vote need not take any action.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: NVIV), a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company with a focus on the treatment of spinal cord injuries, today reminded stockholders that their virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders is scheduled for Friday, July 16, 2021 at 11 a.m., ET and called on stockholders to vote to ensure that a quorum is present to hold the meeting and that the Company’s proxy proposals are passed.

InVivo is also asking stockholders to follow their Board of Directors’ recommendation to vote FOR all proposals, including the election of directors, increase in authorized shares of common stock, authorization of shares of “blank-check” preferred stock, an amendment to the 2015 Equity Incentive Plan and ratification of independent registered public accounting firm. The Board of Directors believes that Proposal #2, the increase in authorized common shares, will enable InVivo to engage in capital raising transactions and other strategic transactions involving the issuance of equity securities. Although InVivo has no specific current plans to issue shares of common stock, it has limited capital, and to execute on its business plan and remain viable as a going concern, it must have the flexibility to engage in capital raising transactions until it is able to generate sufficient revenue and cash flow. Increasing the number of authorized shares of common stock will enable InVivo to issue common stock or securities convertible or exercisable into common stock to investors and other strategic partners.

For questions relating to the voting of shares or to request additional or misplaced proxy voting materials, please contact the Company’s proxy solicitors, Morrow Sodali LLC, at (877) 787-9239 (stockholders), or (203) 658-9400 (banks and brokerage firms).

A copy of the Company's proxy statement as previously filed with the SEC is available at no charge on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. In addition, copies of the proxy statement and other documents may be obtained free of charge by accessing the Company's website at www.invivotherapeutics.com or by contacting the Company's Corporate Secretary at (617) 710-1233 or by mail to Corporate Secretary, InVivo Therapeutics, One Kendall Square, Building 1400 West, Floor 4, Cambridge, MA 02139.