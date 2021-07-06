checkAd

Surmodics Builds Thrombectomy Portfolio with Acquisition of Vetex Medical Limited

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.07.2021, 14:05  |  41   |   |   

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRDX), a leading provider of medical device and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the health care industry, announced today that it has acquired privately held Vetex Medical Limited. The Galway, Ireland based medical device developer and manufacturer has focused exclusively on venous clot removal solutions. The transaction expands Surmodics’ thrombectomy portfolio with a second U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k)-cleared device, the ReVene Thrombectomy Catheter.

The ReVene mechanical thrombectomy catheter is specifically designed to remove large, mixed-morphology blood clots commonly found with venous thromboembolism (VTE). The device’s dual action technology efficiently removes mixed-morphology clot in a single session, minimizing the need for thrombolytics and without capital equipment.

“This acquisition demonstrates our commitment to the expansion of our thrombectomy platform to remove thrombus in venous vascular beds, with an exciting technology that offers significant improvements over current therapies,” said Gary Maharaj, President and Chief Executive Officer of Surmodics. “Surmodics is now well positioned with two ground-breaking, FDA-cleared mechanical thrombectomy devices to treat both arterial and venous thrombosis. The synergies between the Vetex technology and their talented team, with our capabilities on our Pounce thrombectomy technology enables us to accelerate our thrombectomy platform development for the future treatment of pulmonary embolism (PE).”

“The ReVene Thrombectomy Catheter has the potential to significantly expand the use and accessibility of venous mechanical thrombectomy by allowing physicians to intervene early and complete the procedure in a single session,” said Stephen Black, principal investigator and leading enroller of the VETEX feasibility study and Consultant Vascular Surgeon at Guy’s and St. Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, London. “The ease of use, intuitive design and efficient performance of this device enables it to become the first-line treatment and a confident choice by venous interventionalists.”

Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, Surmodics acquired Vetex with an upfront payment of $39.9 million. Additional payments of up to $7 million, $3.5 million of which are guaranteed, may be made upon achievement of certain product development and regulatory milestones. The upfront payment was funded using cash on hand and $10 million from Surmodics’ $25 million revolving credit facility. The acquisition will be dilutive on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis in Surmodics’ fiscal 2021 and is expected to be accretive on a non-GAAP basis, excluding acquired intangible asset amortization expense, beginning the second half of fiscal 2023. The company expects fiscal 2021 acquisition-related costs and acquired intangible asset amortization expense to range from a total of $0.10 to $0.12 per share. Surmodics plans to provide updated fiscal 2021 guidance, including the impact from the Vetex acquisition, during its third quarter earnings announcement.

Seite 1 von 4
Surmodics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Surmodics Builds Thrombectomy Portfolio with Acquisition of Vetex Medical Limited Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRDX), a leading provider of medical device and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the health care industry, announced today that it has acquired privately held Vetex Medical Limited. The Galway, Ireland based medical …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ali Group Submits Binding All-Cash Proposal to Acquire Welbilt for $24.00 Per Share
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Carbios Strengthens Its Board of Directors and Executive Committee
Pernod Ricard Carte Blanche 2021
TotalEnergies: The Coalition for the Energy of the Future Launches the Feasibility Study of Its First Major ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against DiDi Global Inc. and Encourages ...
TotalEnergies and Veolia Join Forces to Develop CO2-based Microalgae Cultivation to Produce ...
GenSight Biologics to Host Key Opinion Leader Webcasts on the Topline Results from REFLECT Phase ...
Caixa and Fiserv Complete First Merchant Transaction via Maquininha CAIXA Pagamentos
Report on Carbios’ Liquidity Contract with Natixis ODDO BHF
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Palantir and Grupo Globo Extend Digital Transformation Partnership
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste